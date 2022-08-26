Barnabas Receives $50,000 Ready for School, Ready for Life Grant
Funding Enables Participation In Continuous Quality Improvement Cohort
Greensboro, N.C., August 25, 2022 – The Barnabas Network has received a $50,000 grant from Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready), and will join 13 organizations serving families in Guilford County to participate in Ready Ready’s second cohort of its Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) process. Ready Ready has partnered with The Duke Endowment and the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Social Work on these grants to make participating in the CQI Cohort II financially possible.
“CQI is a team-based process of collecting, analyzing, and using data to improve service quality. This data helps identify efficiency, effectiveness, performance, and outcomes to provide the resources our community needs,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “We are glad to have such a good response from community partners who want to be involved in Ready Ready’s system building work.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
