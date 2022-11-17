Barnabas Receives $15,000 Procter & Gamble - Greater Cincinnati Foundation Grant
(Greensboro, N.C., August 25, 2022) – The Barnabas Network has been awarded a $15,000 grant from The P&G Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation. The funds will be used for general operating support to sustain Barnbas’s unique and essential mission of providing home furnishings to individuals and families on the path to self-sufficiency in the Piedmont Triad.
“We are incredibly grateful for this generous grant,” says Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “P&G is a household name with an impressive commitment to meeting critical social needs in communities around the globe. These funds will make a profound impact in the lives of our neighbors who need a helping hand up."
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing violence, overcoming major setbacks, or living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
