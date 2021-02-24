Benevolence Funding Provides Operations Boost
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is excited to announce it received $10,000 in funding from Westminster Presbyterian Church’s ALL IN Benevolence Grant Program. This special grant opportunity is the result of a Westminster facility improvement campaign and is designed to provide support for facilities, infrastructure, and operations.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, 1,000 of which are beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
