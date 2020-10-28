Furniture Bank Raises Funds For Recycling Furniture, Restoring Lives
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, last month launched its annual giving campaign in order to continue providing essential home furnishings to individuals and families on the path to self-sufficiency. This year, Barnabas hopes to raise $125,000 to sustain its recent expansion amidst a spike in referrals due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The organization resumed public operations in tandem with the state reopen plan, and was met with a dramatic uptick in referrals from people in need of furniture.
“The coming months will be an uphill battle for our community, and we are proud to be on the frontlines helping our neighbors,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Nationally, we’re looking at an economic crisis that could affect up to 13 million households. We aim to be here to meet families halfway on their path to self-sufficiency, but we need your support now more than ever.”
The Barnabas Network, located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,500 individuals in more than 800 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children.
For more information call 336-370-4002 or visit www.thebarnabasnetwork.org. Follow Barnabas on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for daily updates.
