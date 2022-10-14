Barnabas Fall Auction Set For Oct. 15 - Oct. 22
Furniture Revival Design Showcase Gala To Kick Off Auction Week
(Greensboro, N.C., August 25, 2022) – The Barnabas Network will hold its Fall Auction Saturday, Oct. 15 - Saturday, Oct. 22. The furniture bank’s most popular fundraiser, Fall Auction is a weeklong online shopping experience featuring more than 400 pieces of new and like-new furniture donated by local retailers and manufactures. In-person browsing times will be posted on the auction website. Text “furniture” to 76278 or register at furniture.givesmart.com.
Barnabas will kick off Fall Auction on Saturday, Oct. 15 with Furniture Revival, a gala celebrating the work of local furniture designers and DIY pros who turned landfill-destined furniture into showpieces. Tickets are available at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.
“We’re pumped for this auction. It’s honestly the biggest one yet,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “We hope you come and join us for Furniture Revival and in-person browsing. It’s a win-win. You’re getting a treasure for your home and at the same time restoring lives right here in the community.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
