Barnabas Eclectic Auction Runs July 22 - 24
Online Vintage Shopping Event Features 150+ Items
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network’s Summer Eclectic Auction, an online shopping event featuring more than 150 vintage and antique items, goes live on Friday, July 22 at 8 a.m. and runs through Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m. To register for the auction, text “eclectic” to 76278 or sign up at eclectic.givesmart.com. In-person browsing times are posted on the auction website.
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
