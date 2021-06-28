Will Sustain Furniture Bank Expansion Amidst Rising Need
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is thrilled to announce it has received a grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation in the amount of $15,000. Lincoln Financial Foundation each year awards funding to hundreds of nonprofits that adhere to best practices and can point to proven outcomes. The Foundation is a longtime supporter of Barnabas’s mission to prevent homelessness by providing essential home furnishings during difficult times.
“We are humbled and incredibly grateful for this grant award,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “In the past two years, Barnabas has expanded and adapted our program of service to boost our capacity and make sure no one slips through the cracks. Thanks to Lincoln Financial Foundation, these new elements will remain permanent fixtures as we continue to meet our neighbors halfway on the path to self-sufficiency."
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major obstacles, and living on incomes that do not meet basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
