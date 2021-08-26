Oct. 23 Furniture Revival Event Celebrates Furniture Design
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is launching a new fundraising event, Furniture Revival, in conjunction with its Oct. 16 - Oct. 23 online Fall Furniture Auction. The gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at 2710 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27405, as Barnabas wraps up the weeklong online auction.
The new event is a nod to popular HGTV programs such as “Design Star” and “Fixer Upper,” in keeping with Barnabas’s mission to recycle furniture and restore lives. Local design teams and DIY aficionados have signed up to save landfill-bound furniture and repurpose it into functional, unique pieces that will be listed among the 400+ items in the fall auction. “Furniture Revival is a celebration of creativity and the power of furniture to transform lives,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “We’re excited to honor these designers and do the end-of-auction countdown with some style and pizzazz!”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major obstacles, and living on incomes that do not meet basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.