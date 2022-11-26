Barnabas 2022 Honor Cards On Sale In Time For Giving Tuesday
Furniture Bank Teams Up With Local Artist For Unique Holiday Gift Idea
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network’s 2022 holiday honor cards feature A Place to Rest, a new painting by Greensboro artist Cindy Hawkes. The cards are sold in bundles of five for $20 and will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org. The cards will also be sold at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.
“This year’s card is a wonderful way to let friends and loved ones know a donation has been made in their honor and that gift will help turn houses into homes this holiday season,” says Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Cindy’s gorgeous painting features a bedroom scene, which perfectly captures a key part of our service. Barnabas gives out 1,000+ beds a year — and more than half of them go to school-age children.”
The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is headquartered at 803 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, or living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas collects 8,000 pieces of furniture from donors in the community to furnish the homes of more than 2,700 people in need. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.