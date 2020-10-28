Program Provides $50,000 in Grant Support and an Opportunity for Virtual Leadership Training
Greensboro, N.C. — Bank of America today announced Junior Achievement of the Triad as a Neighborhood Champion, a recognition that includes both grant funding and leadership training. The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. In addition to the Triad, the bank will bring the program to over 40 additional communities across the U.S. this fall as part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities.
Junior Achievement of the Triad will receive $50,000 in grant support through the program and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector. Junior Achievement was selected as the 2020 Neighborhood Champion for their leadership in the community and their dedication to empowering young people with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices. This funding will support Junior Achievement’s efforts and programs in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. The organization’s goal is to impact 50,000 students annually by 2023. Bank of America’s investment will allow approximately 1,300 more Triad students to begin participating in Junior Achievement. Additionally, the opportunity for leadership training will strengthen Junior Achievement’s effectiveness in meeting current and future needs in its community.
“As we consider many of the challenges that our communities are facing and the importance of focusing proactively on economic opportunity, the Neighborhood Champions program is an incredibly relevant and timely initiative,” said Derek Ellington, Triad market president for Bank of America. “This program enables partners like Junior Achievement to plan strategically, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps them make even greater strides to help young people experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.”
The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level. Leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s recipient. Examples of the topics for the virtual leadership training awarded include human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling.
“COVID-19 is yet another reminder of the importance of equipping young people with the critical life skills they will need to overcome life's obstacles,” said Jacqueline McCracken, Chief Executive Officer for Junior Achievement of the Triad. “At a time when learning loss is of serious concern, we have an opportunity to offer real life engaging training positioning children for future success. Findings prove that JA Alumni, as compared to the general public, have higher levels of educational attainment, career satisfaction, financial capability, entrepreneurial activity, and household income. Let’s inspire our children’s tomorrows.”
Since the program’s inception last year, Bank of America has invested $4.2 million in 84 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program. In the Triad, the program will strengthen the bank’s commitment to advancing economic mobility and nonprofit leadership.
Junior Achievement of the Triad
Junior Achievement of the Triad (JA) is a for impact organization dedicated to empowering young people to believe in themselves and own their economic success. Junior Achievement is preparing the future workforce that is vital to our region’s success in the global economy. To ensure education and workforce development efforts fulfill the future needs of the community, JA is leveraging our expertise in collaboration with local school and business partners. JA’s focus is reaching 50,000 K-8th grade students in the Triad annually by 2023 by delivering programs that align with industry needs, building awareness around the diverse career opportunities in the Triad and focusing on entrepreneurship to expand the culture of innovation. For more information, visit www.triadja.org
Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
