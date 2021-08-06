Bank of America has named Greg Cox President of Bank of America Triad.
As Triad President, Greg will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank’s eight lines of business to individuals, families and companies across the region. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America’s resources to address regional social and economic concerns, strengthen our communities and support the health and safety of local teammates.
In addition to his responsibilities as Triad President, Greg serves as a senior vice president in Global Commercial Banking. In that role, he manages the overall banking relationships for power and utility clients across the Southeastern United States, as well as serving middle market companies, with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion, in the Triad.
“During the past 20 years, Greg has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the Triad community to deliver responsible growth. In his new role, he will continue to uphold our company’s commitment to the region and ability to be a great partner in the Triad,” said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.
A Winston-Salem native, Greg is active within the community and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. He serves as Board Treasurer of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and as a board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in the Piedmont-Triad area and the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine. He was also formerly both a Winston-Salem Foundation trustee and Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce board member.
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
