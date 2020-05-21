Addition to Fleet Means More
Healthy Meals for More Children
Winston-Salem. N.C., May 21, 2020—A donation of a new delivery van from Bank of America to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC’s Providence program means that more children who are facing food insecurity in our area will be receiving help in the form of delicious, nutritious meals prepared by Providence Community Meals.
“This significant investment on the part of our dedicated partners at Bank of America comes at a time when Second Harvest is working aggressively to expand our capacity to address increasing needs for food assistance among children and families throughout Northwest North Carolina,” said Eric Aft, CEO for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “While some area school systems are providing grab-and-go meals for students who need them, the reality is that many parents have lost wages or work and need additional support to feed their families. Second Harvest’s Providence Community Meals is supplementing school-provided meals and, importantly, also partnering with other community-based organizations to reach children who may not be able to access those meals.”
“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing needs, and we are dedicated to supporting Second Harvest and Providence Community Meals with their important work,” said Bank of America Triad Market President Derek Ellington. “As we collectively navigate this time of increased need, we recognize that the private sector can play a pivotal role in helping our communities.”
Amid the increased need for food assistance resulting from families being furloughed or losing their jobs entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank continues to innovate and implement strategies to help ensure families, seniors, and children can access the food they need. To support these efforts, Bank of America donated both a new van and operational funding so even more families are receiving meals. By working with community partners, including Bank of America, Providence Community Meals has been able to ramp up production efforts from several thousand meals each week to now nearly 30,000 each week.
Providence Community Meals operates in tandem with Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training curriculum and began many years ago with staff and students (when classes are in session) preparing ready-to-heat meals for Second Harvest’s partner agency network. With continuing investments from community partners, the program has expanded to include mass production and delivery of nutritious tray-packed meals and delivery services. The addition of the new van to the program’s fleet is allowing Second Harvest to extend delivery of nutritious, free meals across the Triad.
Second Harvest Food Bank continues to need support for its COVID-19 response initiatives. Community members are encouraged to give safely from home via the food bank’s Virtual Food Drive campaign at FeedCommunityNOW.org.
###
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
