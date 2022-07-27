Ballad Brewing Announces North Carolina Partnership with Advintage Distributing
This strategic partnership with Advintage aims to bring a strong Ballad Brewing presence to the North Carolina Market.
Danville, VA – Ballad Brewing will be partnering with Advintage Distributing in the state of North Carolina. Ballad will offer their award-winning core flagships along with a portfolio of rotational sours and seasonal releases to the North Carolina market.
With Ballad Brewing’s success in distribution across Virginia, recognizing their proximity to the North Carolina border was a logical next step. Advintage Distributing provides the world’s best craft beer, fine wine, and artisanal bar components to the NC, SC, and TN markets. They are the perfect complement to Ballad’s brand as they value hard work, relationships, and the spirit of partnership.
“We are excited and honored for our new partnership with Ballad Brewing,” said Jessica Haldeman, Advintage Distributing’s Chief Business Development Officer. “We pride ourselves on our exceptional portfolio of high-quality brands, and know that Ballad will be a great addition. We are looking forward to working with Ballad to get their delicious brews in the hands of North Carolinians.”
Look for Ballad Brewing’s beer anywhere fine craft beer is sold across the state of North Carolina beginning this month in cans, bottles, and draft!
About Ballad Brewing:
Our mission is simple: to brew great-tasting, modern craft beers that we, and everyone else, want to drink. At the heart of this goal is our brewery, a 19th-century tobacco warehouse we renovated to reflect our beer: approachable and familiar, with a craftsman’s attention to quality and a deep respect for tradition. As builders, we worked tirelessly to enhance the old with the new, and as brewers we’re no different: committed to using the latest brewing technology to create consistent, modern, craft classics. Opened in 2017, Ballad Brewing is located in Danville, Virginia’s historic River District. Visit our website at www.balladbrewing.com to learn more.
About Advintage Distributing:
Established in 2004, Advintage Distributing strives to canvas the Carolinas and Tennessee with the best fine wine, craft beer and artisanal bar components on the planet. We value hard work, relationships and the spirit of partnership. Our goal is to create an environment where everyone is appreciated, respected and needed. Empowerment through clarity, trust, invitation and challenge. We are passionate and educated about our portfolio and producers. Humility, hunger and hustle are required to be a team member. We serve each team member, customer and supplier how we would want to be served. We are generous with our successes and believe we can change the world.
