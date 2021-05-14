GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 17, 2021) – Presidia Asset Management, a full-service real estate firm offering brokerage, property management and consulting services, has announced they have been chosen to manage Avalon at North Charleston, the repositioning of three multifamily properties in North Charleston, S.C.
Carolina Multifamily Investments and the Ann Marie Michael Group are directing the multimillion-dollar project toward restoring and revitalizing the complexes formerly operated by Evans and Evans.
Located at 7900 Rocky Mount Road, Unit 101, Avalon at North Charleston will feature 430 well-appointed one- and two-bedroom townhomes and garden apartments.
Young professionals, small families, and empty nesters who value access to employment centers, retail, dining, entertainment, education, and outdoor recreation comprise the ideal resident.
“The repositioning, our management and the combination of these apartment complexes will allow us to fulfill our commitment to create communities that offer appealing apartment living, high quality finishes and exceptional resident experiences,” Hensley said. “Evans and Evans have been amazing to work with through the transition. They have a history of providing quality affordable housing in Charleston for over 30 years. I look forward to continuing our relationship long after this project.”
Avalon at North Charleston will showcase an attractive ‘Hamptons” style architectural design with new, modern color schemes as well as quality interiors all with private patios or porches.
Residence’s average 965 square feet with hardwood floors and feature a spacious, open concept. Fully equipped kitchens have upgraded appliances, granite in the kitchens, plank flooring and ceiling fans along with several other features. There is tremendous closet space with washer/dryer hook-ups and private patios.
The grounds are accented by walkable open spaces and mature landscaping with plans for playgrounds, a dog parks and resident gathering areas.
Avalon at North Charleston is convenient to major employment centers and office parks including Joint Base Charleston, one of 12 Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Bases and host to over 60 DOD and Federal agencies, the Boeing Company, Trident Health System, Robert Bosch, and Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Tanger Outlets anchors Dorchester County’s expanding retail offerings such as Forest Hills Plaza, Dorchester Crossing and other national and regional retail chains including Wal-Mart and Food Lion.
Nearby recreational opportunities abound.
Riverfront Park is home to the Greater Charleston Naval Base Memorial. Neighboring Colonial Dorchester Historic Site, North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, Charles Towne Landing and Cooper River Marina are also favorite outdoor destinations.
Entertainment and attractions include Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. North Charleston Fire Museum, North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and proximity to Charleston International Airport. Avalon at North Charleston is less than 10 miles from Trident Technical College, Southern Wesleyan University and Charleston Southern University.
Presidia has been helping investors create wealth through real estate since 2009. Presidia specializes in repositioning and restructuring the operations of multifamily assets. They provide a hands-on approach focusing on quality versus quantity. Presidia is known for repositioning challenging and distressed multifamily assets throughout the Carolina’s.
Presidia executes its mission through its integrated operating platform comprised of property management, investment, asset management, acquisitions, and construction and recently announced an affiliation with Alliance Commercial Property Management of Greensboro, N.C.
The Avalon at North Charleston community office will be located at 7900 Rocky Mount Road, Unit 101. Hours M-F 9:00-6:00 Sat 10-5. An open house and ribbon-cutting are scheduled for May 20th from 11:00am-3:00pm. For more information call (843)277-1440
For more information about Presidia Asset Management, explore www.presidiagroup.com.
