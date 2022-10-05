CHARLOTTE, NC (October 5, 2022) -- For the 2022-23 academic year, AutobellCar Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia. The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.
"We're an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first," said Katie Sens, Autobell Director of Human Resources. "Each year, we're inspired by our young team members' talent, work ethic, and community involvement."
Since 2001, Autobell has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships. The program is an extension of the car wash company's values and one reason so many team members work at Autobell throughout their college years.
"The college scholarship I received is just one of the amazing benefits of working at Autobell for the past three years," stated Izaiah Blizzard, a 19-year-old Autobell assistant manager in Chesapeake, VA, and freshman at Tidewater Community College. "My fellow team members and managers at the various stores where I worked in both Virginia and North Carolina make this way more than a job – these are friends and mentors."
The 2022 Autobell Scholarship recipients by region and their chosen colleges are:
Metro Atlanta, GA
Christian Bryce Conner of Suwanee, GA, attending Georgia Gwinnett College
Michael Hernandez, Lawrenceville, GA, Georgia College & State University
Jaimie Jordan, Suwanee, GA, University of North Georgia
Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA, Georgia College and State University
Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA, Kennesaw State University
Nicholas Sutton, Kennesaw, GA, Georgia Southern University
Walter Wilson, Suwanee, GA, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Central MD
Jack Haley, Stevensville, MD, University of Mississippi
Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD, University of Maryland College Park
Cameron O’Donnell, Forest Hill, MD, Towson University
Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD, Anne Arundel Community College
Cabarrus County, NC
William Connor McGee, Harrisburg, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Carson Trott, Concord, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Eastern NC
William Speight, Elm City, NC, North Carolina Wesleyan College
Zachary Wells, Battleboro, NC, East Carolina University
Gaston County, NC
James Inman, Gastonia, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Alex Sheppard, Gastonia, NC, Appalachian State University
Iredell County, NC
Matthew Dean, Mooresville, NC, North Carolina State University
Aidan Kennedy, Mooresville, NC, Catawba College
Miriam Phillips, Statesville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Anthony Quartetti, Mooresville, NC, Anderson University
Jackson Ward, Mooresville, NC, Clemson University
Lincoln County, NC
Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC, Western Carolina University
Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC, University of North Carolina Greensboro
Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC, North Carolina State University
Mecklenburg County, NC
Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington
McKenna Driscoll, Charlotte, NC, University of South Carolina
Landen Harkey, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina State University
Matthew Howard, Matthews, NC, Central Piedmont Community College
Christian Hughes, Charlotte, NC, Southern New Hampshire University
Alex Jarosh, Huntersville, NC, University of South Carolina
Travelle Lewis, Charlotte, NC, NC Agricultural and Technical State University
Benjamin Mauth, Charlotte, NC, University of Tennessee Knoxville
Lily Pareso, Charlotte, NC, Washington and Lee University
Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington
Hunter Smith, Charlotte, NC, University of South Carolina
Conrad Taylor, Matthews, NC, Appalachian State University
Syler Weber, Matthews, NC, Liberty University
Triad NC
Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC, North Carolina A&T State University
Luke Gentry, Greensboro, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Nyles Mosley, Summerfield, NC, Appalachian State University
Triangle NC
Garrett Crowder, Zebulon, NC, Wake Tech Community College
Aaron Faulkner, Raleigh, NC, North Carolina State University
Max Kahn, Apex, NC, East Carolina University
Ben King, Holly Springs, NC, North Carolina State University
Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Noah Orthner, Raleigh, NC, North Carolina State University
John Rodgers, Clayton, NC, North Carolina State University
Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC, Liberty University
Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC, North Carolina State University
Ben Shifman, Raleigh, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Gannon Turner, Rolesville, NC, North Carolina State University
Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC, East Carolina University
Union County, NC
Abrey Austin, Marshville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Ethan Bullock, Waxhaw, NC, Cape Fear Community College
Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Bria Hospelhorn, Waxhaw, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington
Carley Nunn, Waxhaw, NC, Appalachian State University
Ian Podziewski, Waxhaw, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Western NC
Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC, Western Carolina University
Matthew Roberts, Canton, NC, Milligan University
Upstate SC
Tyler Abercrombie, Rock Hill, SC, Winthrop University
Alexander Conetta, Fort Mill, SC, College of Charleston
Collyn Incorvaia, Fort Mill, SC, Winthrop University
Chandler Kissel, Fort Mill, SC, Clemson University
Vincent Orlandi, Fort Mill, SC, University of South Carolina
Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC, Anderson University
Lucas Worch, Fort Mill, SC, York Technical College
Hampton Roads, VA
Nikolas Anastasi, Yorktown, VA, Virginia Tech
Victor Baretto, Chesapeake, VA, Christopher Newport University
Izaiah Blizzard, Suffolk, VA, Tidewater Community College
Caitlyn Davis, Yorktown, VA, University of South Carolina
Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA, Radford University
Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA, Christopher Newport University
Samantha Kaplan, Yorktown, VA, James Madison University
Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA, Christopher Newport University
Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA, Christopher Newport University
Alexis Morales, Yorktown, VA, Christopher Newport University
Denis Mwangi, Chesapeake, VA, Old Dominion University
Shane Phipps, Hampton, VA, Old Dominion University
Jacob Slone, Chesapeake, VA, Tidewater Community College
About Autobell
Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.
Currently operating more than 80 locations in the South Atlantic region with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.
