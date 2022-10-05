CHARLOTTE, NC (October 5, 2022) -- For the 2022-23 academic year, AutobellCar Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia. The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.

"We're an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first," said Katie Sens, Autobell Director of Human Resources. "Each year, we're inspired by our young team members' talent, work ethic, and community involvement."

Since 2001, Autobell has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships. The program is an extension of the car wash company's values and one reason so many team members work at Autobell throughout their college years.

"The college scholarship I received is just one of the amazing benefits of working at Autobell for the past three years," stated Izaiah Blizzard, a 19-year-old Autobell assistant manager in Chesapeake, VA, and freshman at Tidewater Community College. "My fellow team members and managers at the various stores where I worked in both Virginia and North Carolina make this way more than a job – these are friends and mentors."

The 2022 Autobell Scholarship recipients by region and their chosen colleges are:

 

Metro Atlanta, GA

Christian Bryce Conner of Suwanee, GA, attending Georgia Gwinnett College

Michael Hernandez, Lawrenceville, GA, Georgia College & State University

Jaimie Jordan, Suwanee, GA, University of North Georgia

Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA, Georgia College and State University

Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA, Kennesaw State University

Nicholas Sutton, Kennesaw, GA, Georgia Southern University

Walter Wilson, Suwanee, GA, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

 

Central MD

 

Jack Haley, Stevensville, MD, University of Mississippi

Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD, University of Maryland College Park

Cameron O’Donnell, Forest Hill, MD, Towson University

Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD, Anne Arundel Community College

 

Cabarrus County, NC 

William Connor McGee, Harrisburg, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Carson Trott, Concord, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

 

Eastern NC

William Speight, Elm City, NC, North Carolina Wesleyan College

Zachary Wells, Battleboro, NC, East Carolina University

 

Gaston County, NC

James Inman, Gastonia, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Alex Sheppard, Gastonia, NC, Appalachian State University

 

Iredell County, NC 

Matthew Dean, Mooresville, NC, North Carolina State University

Aidan Kennedy, Mooresville, NC, Catawba College

Miriam Phillips, Statesville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Anthony Quartetti, Mooresville, NC, Anderson University

Jackson Ward, Mooresville, NC, Clemson University

 

Lincoln County, NC

Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC, Western Carolina University

Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC, University of North Carolina Greensboro

Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC, North Carolina State University

 

Mecklenburg County, NC 

Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington

McKenna Driscoll, Charlotte, NC, University of South Carolina

Landen Harkey, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina State University

Matthew Howard, Matthews, NC, Central Piedmont Community College

Christian Hughes, Charlotte, NC, Southern New Hampshire University

Alex Jarosh, Huntersville, NC, University of South Carolina

Travelle Lewis, Charlotte, NC, NC Agricultural and Technical State University

Benjamin Mauth, Charlotte, NC, University of Tennessee Knoxville

Lily Pareso, Charlotte, NC, Washington and Lee University

Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Hunter Smith, Charlotte, NC, University of South Carolina

Conrad Taylor, Matthews, NC, Appalachian State University

Syler Weber, Matthews, NC, Liberty University

 

Triad NC

Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC, North Carolina A&T State University

Luke Gentry, Greensboro, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Nyles Mosley, Summerfield, NC, Appalachian State University

 

Triangle NC

Garrett Crowder, Zebulon, NC, Wake Tech Community College

Aaron Faulkner, Raleigh, NC, North Carolina State University

Max Kahn, Apex, NC, East Carolina University

Ben King, Holly Springs, NC, North Carolina State University

Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Noah Orthner, Raleigh, NC, North Carolina State University

John Rodgers, Clayton, NC, North Carolina State University

Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC, Liberty University

Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC, North Carolina State University

Ben Shifman, Raleigh, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Gannon Turner, Rolesville, NC, North Carolina State University

Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC, East Carolina University

 

Union County, NC

Abrey Austin, Marshville, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Ethan Bullock, Waxhaw, NC, Cape Fear Community College

Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Bria Hospelhorn, Waxhaw, NC, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Carley Nunn, Waxhaw, NC, Appalachian State University

Ian Podziewski, Waxhaw, NC, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

 

Western NC

Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC, Western Carolina University

Matthew Roberts, Canton, NC, Milligan University

 

Upstate SC

Tyler Abercrombie, Rock Hill, SC, Winthrop University

Alexander Conetta, Fort Mill, SC, College of Charleston

Collyn Incorvaia, Fort Mill, SC, Winthrop University

Chandler Kissel, Fort Mill, SC, Clemson University

Vincent Orlandi, Fort Mill, SC, University of South Carolina

Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC, Anderson University

Lucas Worch, Fort Mill, SC, York Technical College

 

Hampton Roads, VA

Nikolas Anastasi, Yorktown, VA, Virginia Tech

Victor Baretto, Chesapeake, VA, Christopher Newport University

Izaiah Blizzard, Suffolk, VA, Tidewater Community College

Caitlyn Davis, Yorktown, VA, University of South Carolina

Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA, Radford University

Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA, Christopher Newport University

Samantha Kaplan, Yorktown, VA, James Madison University

Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA, Christopher Newport University

Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA, Christopher Newport University

Alexis Morales, Yorktown, VA, Christopher Newport University

Denis Mwangi, Chesapeake, VA, Old Dominion University

Shane Phipps, Hampton, VA, Old Dominion University

Jacob Slone, Chesapeake, VA, Tidewater Community College

 

About Autobell

Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. 

Currently operating more than 80 locations in the South Atlantic region with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.

