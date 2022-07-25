August DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop
Join the artists of the Winston-Salem “Downtown Arts District Association” (DADA) Friday, August 5 from 7-10:00 pm for the next event in the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” series.
The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts is “Piedmont Landscspes” a collection of works by artist Rick Jones. Original works of art and prints of some of the individual pieces in the gallery are available for sale.
“ART in the INTERSECTION,” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade Streets.
Our August event will feature anniversary events from The B String (15th) and Visual Index (5).
Other special events will include new Exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery.
— VISITOR INFORMATION
DADAGALLERYHOP.com for maps, parking info, HOTEL PACKAGES at The Historic Brookstown Inn plus more!
Visit our mini “Arts District Visitors Area” at North Trade Street Arts - 604-A N Trade Street, W-S, NC 27101.
Want to support DADA and the “DADA 1st Friday GalleryHop”? Join us or become a corporate sponsor! Visit dadaws.net and look under theAbout Us tab.
https://www.dadaws.net/join
The DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop is a presentation of The Downtown Arts District Association and is sponsored in part by: The Arts Council of WS/FC, The City of Winston-Salem, Mast General Store, The Lewisville Area Arts Council (The LAAC) Downtown W-S Partnership, and DADA Supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.