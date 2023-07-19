At the Halfway Point, DGI’s Summer Passport Program Generates Almost $100,000 in Revenue
GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2023) - At the halfway point, Downtown Greensboro, Inc’s. (DGI) Summer Passport Program, presented by Skyla Credit Union, has generated almost $100,000 in receipt entries. In the first seven weeks of the contest, 922 entries have been received with receipts totaling $97,484.21.
“The Summer Passport program is like a summer rain shower for Downtown Greensboro businesses – refreshing and invigorating. It encourages folks to shop local and gives them a fun incentive to do so,” says Lentz Ison of Dram & Draught. “Not only does it increase foot traffic and sales during these summer months, but it also provides a chance for businesses like ours to win some extra support. Win or not, it's a fantastic way to keep the downtown economy buzzing.”
The first seven winners are:
- Week 1: Cierra DiPilato and Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon
- Week 2: Ashley Cook and Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry
- Week 3: Lea Frederick and Dram & Draught
- Week 4: Paul Fisher and Design Archives
- Week 5: Marscha Pizzino and Greensboro Day Spa
- Week 6: Karlee Lakin and Crafted: The Art of the Taco
- Week 7: Latisha McNeil and LUXE Fragrance Bar
The contest will run for 14 weeks with drawings held each Friday. The final drawing will be held on Friday, September 1. All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.
Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into the weekly drawing. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.
