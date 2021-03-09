ASHEBORO, NC – Do you like working with your hands? Would you like to make your own drone and learn to fly it? Perhaps you would enjoy seeing a drone drop a taco to you. Or, maybe you would like to see how you can make $18-$25 starting out with a new job.
A multi-day event to reinvigorate our local economy, called Technology Tailgate Parties, will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sun., Mar. 14- Thurs., Mar. 17 and then again Sat., Mar.20, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The purpose of the Technology Tailgate Parties will be to introduce the public to Makesboro USA, a 15-foot trailer packed with equipment where you can learn how to use a CNC (computer numerical control) mill, router, laser cutter and 3-D printer. A number of fun activities will be held, including learning how to make your own drone and fly it, participating in a scavenger hunt to learn to read a blueprint and catch tacos, from Taco Loco restaurant, being dropped from drones. An FAA-certified drone pilot and instructor will be on hand to show how to build and fly the machines. Other activities will be learning how to use a 3-D printer by making edible pancakes on a pancakebot and using a CNC machine to make a laptop desk for a student’s computer.
Many of the unfilled jobs in the Piedmont Triad use the equipment that will be on stage and in the 15-foot Makesboro USA trailer. Area employers will be on hand to share information about the vacant positions. l. Ideally, employers will be able to find local talent to hire for current positions during the events.
The mobile makerspace is the result of collaboration between Forest Scientific Corp., a company based in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Joel Leonard, a makerspace consultant in Asheboro and Maker Depot, a non-profit makerspace from New Jersey. Matterhackers, a manufacturer of 3-D printers in California, has provided the 3-D printers in the trailer.
The goal is to provide more hands-on experiences for people to see 3-D printers, CNC mills and routers, laser cutters, and other equipment in action.
Additionally, local employers will be able to share their current and future employment needs with the community.Persons wanting to donate money to pay for supplies will be able to do so through a colorful spaceship located by the stage.
“We are dependent upon financial help to pay for supplies that will be used in demonstrations and classes,” Leonard said. “I will be taking the Makesboro USA trailer to area schools, events and towns to introduce rural and underserved populations to this type of equipment and lucrative jobs right here in our own backyard. So we need financial help for supplies.”
In 2019, before Covid-19 hit, Leonard drove more than 120,000 miles in 35 states visiting more than 100 makerspaces. He shares best practices, consults with their boards and staff on ways to become financially sustainable, connects them with their local economic development team, media and manufacturing companies and helps with the distribution of PPE (personal protection equipment) to the medical industry and the public. When the New York City hospitals needed PPE equipment, he worked with Maker Depot, Bossong Hosiery, in Asheboro, and Nufabrx, in Conover, to provide thousands of masks to the 23 hospitals in the NYC system and to provide masks to Randolph Health.
In the makerspace world, Leonard is recognized worldwide. He said he has taken his message and help to makerspaces everywhere, including during the Covid-19 shutdown where he held 2-3 Zoom calls weekly between March and December 2020.
Makesboro USA will be available to go to rural and underserved areas, where youth are dropping out of school and where schools do not have access to the machinery. Classes will be set up for teens and adults to learn how to use the machinery and representatives from local industry will be on hand to watch them to see which ones might qualify for employment.
There has never been a program like this in North Carolina. Forest Scientific, Maker Depot and Leonard hope to expand the program to other states.
“Our hope is that students will see manufacturing as a viable and lucrative career path, particularly for those who do not want to go to college,” Leonard said. “They can learn the basics through the classes we will hold and then they can go to their local community college to get additional training and certification for a job.”
Leonard is supported by Maker Depot Academy, leaders of STEAM educational programs in New Jersey and Forest Scientific, a CNC manufacturing company in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The 3-D printers are courtesy of Matterhackers, in California.
“One of the common complaints employers have is that kids coming out of school now do not know how to read a map, much less a blueprint. So we will have a scavenger hunt. Each participant will receive a blueprint showing how to find a surprise at Bicentennial Park,” he said.
As a bonus event added on Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., another Makerspace USA Technology Tailgate Party event will be held in conjunction with the Downtown Streetery (info forthcoming).
For more information about the Technology Tailgate Parties, call Joel Leonard at 336-338-1011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.