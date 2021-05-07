2020 The Courier Tribune Winner Of Best Of The Best Photographer, Ty Brueilly uses visuals from his photography to design fashionable garments. His newest piece, VISIONS OF LOVE will be unveiled at the HEARTS CORE ART STORE booth during the STREATERY
DOWNTOWN ASHEBORO -Sat., May 8, 2021.
11am-4pm - Sunset Ave, Asheboro, NC 27203
Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, Tyler "Ty Bru" Brueilly has shifted focus to his “Film & Fashion by Brueilly” talents since the pandemic hit last year.
“All of us had to adjust in some pretty extensive ways during 2020. After the realization of what the world was really going through, I started an intense creative spree. I designed a dozen new pieces of clothing and filmed every single week, and we are just now able actually get these articles of clothing made and I believe VISIONS OF LOVE is my best design yet.”
Brueilly began his journey into fashion design after him and his wife moved back into Asheboro in 2015 from being expatriates in China for five years. “I knew I had to reinvent the way I created, my photography pieces weren’t selling as much and the Gallery I was a resident at down in Durham closed down, so I started at the Lark Artist show with some leggings, tanks and skirts designed from my photographs of our time in Europe. We sold out of what we had that day and I knew it was something I needed to pursue and focus on more.” Brueilly goes on, “My desire for fashion started in 2003 when I spent some time in Milan, Italy, you know, the fashion capital of the world. I was staying at a house with several models from all over the world that made their living by modeling the best fashion in the world, I attended events with them and really learned a lot in that time period. I was captivated but never really followed through until years later, and I absolutely love it, I’ve designed over 100 articles of men’s and women’s clothing and shoes that are the most unique pieces you have ever seen”
Heart’s Core Art Store’s participation in this event is part of an ongoing, rotating monthly downtown event, Second Saturday Streatery put on by Downtown Asheboro, Inc..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.