ArtsGreensboro welcomes 2022-2023 board of directors and announces new board chair
GREENSBORO, NC— ArtsGreensboro board of directors recently appointed four new members. These new members include Alyce Barrett, artist and community volunteer; Lindsay Morgan, director of merchandise execution at The Fresh Market; Kami Rowan, professor of music at Guilford College; and Effie Varitimidis, director of constituent services for the Office of Congresswoman Kathy Manning. Each member brings a new perspective and outlook to ArtsGreensboro, furthering the organization's impact on the community. Their board terms start July 1, 2022.
In addition to the new members, ArtsGreensboro has appointed a new board chair. Madison Carroll Snyder, chief of staff and director of Carroll Hospitality at The Carroll Companies, will begin her term as board chair on July 1. At The Carroll Companies, Snyder oversees special projects from the design and construction stages through stabilization. She also manages the operations of the Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown. Snyder has served on the ArtsGreensboro board of directors since 2016, working with the finance and marketing committees. Her experience also includes serving on the boards for Greensboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Vivace. Snyder succeeds the previous board chair, Rebecca Buffington.
"Serving on a nonprofit board is a privilege," says Buffington when reflecting on her previous term as board chair. Under Buffington's leadership, ArtsGreensboro was able to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and embrace a more inclusive grant-making process. As immediate past board chair, Buffington will help support Snyder through the transition as board chair.
Other new board officers include Nicholas Barrett of Tanger Outlets as vice-chair, Art Winstead of DMJ Wealth Advisors as treasurer and community volunteer Martha Thompson as secretary.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of art. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
