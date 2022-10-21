ArtsGreensboro Opens 2022-2023 Grassroots Multicultural Grant Application
GREENSBORO, NC— The ArtsGreensboro Grassroots Multicultural Grant cycle opened for applications beginning Oct. 17, 2022. The Grassroots Multicultural Grant is intended to support Guilford County-based multicultural organizations (defined as African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American arts groups) for project and operating support. Funded through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program (GAP), this grant aims to provide the Guilford County community with quality arts experiences. The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11:59 PM.
ArtsGreensboro's priority area of support for the Grassroots Multicultural Grants is to provide operating or program support to qualified arts organizations not already receiving or eligible to receive support from NC Arts Council. To apply for this grant, multicultural arts organizations should be operational for at least one year and the organization must reside and fulfill projects within Guilford County. If the organization is applying for project support for artist-led programming, the artist must be African American, Asian American, Arab American, Latino, Native American or Native Hawaiian. Grant awards range from $500 and up.
The grant can fund project-based expenses such as professional artists' fees and travel, space rental, marketing, website and electronic media, scripts, costumes, sets, props, music and equipment. Qualified arts organizations can apply for operating support. Operating expenses include salaries, telephone, office supplies, printing, postage, rent, utilities, insurance and equipment rental. The grant does require a one-to-one cash match from the applicant.
"The Grassroots Multicultural Grants was a pivotal piece of our efforts to help students pay for private music lessons," says Titus Gant, executive director of Gant School of Music & Jazz. "It helped us to push just a little further towards our goal last year of sponsoring 150 private lessons." The Gant School of Music & Jazz is a 2021-2022 Grassroots Multicultural Grantee.
For more information about the Grassroots Multicultural Grant application, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/grassroots-multicultural-grants/ or contact the ArtsGreensboro grants coordinator, Deb Ruffino, at (336) 279-7086 or by email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
