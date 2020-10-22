Announcing Honorary Campaign Co-Chairs, Sunny Gravely and Ford Bowers
Greensboro, NC. – COVID-19 has placed Greensboro’s arts industry in a perfect storm of financial hardship due to canceled events, closed venues, and increased safety precautions. However, by their very nature, the arts are innovative, and many organizations have pivoted to offering virtual performances and events.
On Oct. 29, ArtsGreensboro will launch an ambitious $1.5 million fundraising campaign in support of Greensboro’s arts community with a virtual kick-off presentation.
The 30-minute zoom event, presented at noon and again at 6:00 pm, will highlight this year’s Honorary Campaign Co-Chairs, Sunny Gravely, TAB Arts Center Executive Director, Artist, and Entrepreneur; and Ford Bowers, BB&T (now Truist) Greensboro Market President/Senior Vice President.
“Artists are the record keepers of history and culture. It is an integral part of any thriving society. It’s essential for artists and creative organizations to be compensated for their hard work and documented contributions to society,” said Sunny Gravely.
Ford Bowers has been a long-time supporter of the arts and remarks, “I will bring my perspective as a community leader to help bring greater awareness of the arts’ value to our City. From economic development to educational outcomes for children, all of it is important.”
The campaign, called Arts Through it All, includes two components, $1 million for the annual ArtsFund, which supports programs and service initiatives that sustain arts organizations, large and small, working artists and teachers, and $500,000 for the Reentry and Reinvent Campaign for the Arts of Greensboro, which will supplement the County and State CARES grant allocations for the arts, and will focus on building resiliency within the arts sector, through direct support, shared services, collective education and development, and new ways to help organizations be more adaptive and bold in their decision making.
Special presentations for the campaign kick-off will include guest appearances by Rebecca Buffington, ArtsGreensboro Board Chair; Community Foundation President Walker Sanders; Executive Director, Community Theatre of Greensboro, Rozalynn Fulton; Development Committee Chair Nancy Radtke; and Laura Way.
Thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses, and foundations that know the value the arts bring to our City, ArtsGreensboro has served as the largest alliance of public and private support of the arts for almost 60 years.
Registration for the campaign kick-off zoom webinar can be made here ow.ly/qGv050BUEiz.
For more information about ArtsGreensboro and to contribute to the ArtsFund Campaign, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/
# # #
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.