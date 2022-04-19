Arts Council to Host “Mediums in Motion” Exhibition
Featuring Local Artist and Designer Affee Vickers
Winston-Salem, NC (April 18, 2022) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “Mediums in Motion” -- a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm in the Main Gallery with an opportunity to speak with the artist who brings his West Indian roots to the forefront with a never-before seen array of multiple mediums with one creator. This exclusive exhibit will be on display at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts May 6 – June 11.
Affee Vickers is the persona of arts and innovation. After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. His creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium, and abstract art are distinctively unique and captivating. “Mediums in Motion,” an interactive exhibition, is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.
Vickers’ deep-rooted sense of artistry in custom made intricate art designs are meticulously created for those with a discerning eye and great appreciation for artistic value. “As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers. “I feel it’s important that we preserve the art of true craftsmanship within our world of ever-changing technology. The heart and soul of my artistry is the commitment to produce the highest quality product from start to finish.”
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.