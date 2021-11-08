Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale
Featuring Local Artists and Artisans in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Winston-Salem, NC (November 8, 2021) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts Nov. 12 – Dec. 31, 2021.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and encourage patrons to shop and support local artists during the holiday season. Guests are sure to experience a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts, and more. A special sip and shop reception will be held Thurs., Dec.9, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King that highlight paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King currently resides in Winston-Salem and completed his PhD in cultural studies/education at UNC-Greensboro. The heart of his artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
“These days, I am routinely filling up my inner experiences gathered from lake-kayaking, said King.” It turns out that experiences of being out in a small boat on a large expanse of water are profoundly integrative and revelatory for me, in much the same way experiences of drawing the human figure were at an earlier point in my life and art practice.” The “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series will be on view through January 31, 2022.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
