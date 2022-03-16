Arts Council to Host a/perture cinema Art of Film Exhibition
Cinema Beyond the Screen: An Exhibit of Local Artists to Celebrate the Art of Film
Winston-Salem, NC (March 16, 2022) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a/perture cinema for an exhibition, Cinema Beyond the Screen: An Exhibit of Local Artists to Celebrate the Art of Film, in the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The exhibition will be on display March 28 – April 30, 2022 with an artist reception on Friday, April 1, 2022, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Cinema Beyond the Screen is a fundraiser for a/perture cinema. The exhibition, curated by a/perture Executive Director and Curator, Lawren Desai, features eighteen local artists that created new one-of-a-kind art works for purchase celebrating the magic of cinema. “During the month the show is up, we hope guests will consider purchasing their favorite cinematic piece, which not only supports a/perture, but local artists as well,” said Desai. “We want to play our role in uplifting the local arts community by showcasing a diverse group of artists and mediums.” Artists featured in the exhibition are Terry Shupbach-Gordon, Veronica Vale, Shairpins by Sheridan Watkins, Ian Dennis, Caroline Dalholt, Cami Burruss, Leigh Kelly, Leo Rucker, Joey Allen, Virginia Christman, Angela Mendez, Kaitlin Botts, Elizabeth Shanahan, Grant Wilmoth, Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo, Hannah Gaskins Pabon, A.K. Landreth, and Abel Brone-Hammer.
a/perture cinema is a non-profit art house cinema in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, "with a mission to engage and entertain the community through the art of film by showcasing thought-provoking and inspiring films – films that enrich our lives, engage our minds, promote diversity, and build community. Screenings include a mix of independent, foreign, documentary, local and festival films in two 80-seat theaters, one 45-seat screening room, and the 22-seat petit a/.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.