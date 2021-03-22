SECCA will host gathering of arts community to boost campaign
Winston-Salem, NC (March 20, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, local arts organizations and arts advocates will gather at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at SECCA to celebrate its 2021 Annual Community Fund for the Arts. It will be a high energy event with entertainment and artist performances.
“Many long-time arts supporters were eager to gather and show their support for the campaign, and we felt that we could safely do that now following COVID-19 protocols,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO. The event will be on the patio, weather permitting. “We are going to make the actual program fairly short,” Law said, “and guests will have an opportunity to view SECCA’s current exhibition, ‘Jenny Fine, Synchronized Swimmers,’ an immersive photographic and sculptural installation exploring the artist's aquatic childhood memories.”
2021 was a challenging year for most nonprofits, especially in the arts world, as organizations had to rethink their traditional fundraising campaigns, shifting dramatically to virtual events and using social media platforms to make appeals. “We learned a lot from this experience,” Law said. “During this year, The Arts Council will begin to develop a long-range strategic plan and vision to not only continue its position as a leader and advocate for the arts and cultural sector, but also work to establish new priorities that align with the needs of our overall community.”
Speakers for the March 30 event will be Law, who will discuss “Relief, Recovery and Reopening” and some of the considerations that will drive the long-range planning process; Mayor Allen Joines, who will note the economic impact of the arts on our City of Arts and Innovation; Chad Cheek, owner of the Elephant in the Room award-winning boutique design agency, who is chairing this year’s Community Fund for the Arts Campaign; and LB the Poet, (Larry Barron), whose presentation will be created especially for this celebration.
Space is limited to ensure that COVID protocols are observed, so please RSVP to rsvp@intothearts.org. Admission is free.
As the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play. Winston-Salem and Forsyth County offers 800,000 art experiences annually, and 31,000 students in WS/FCS receive arts enrichment. The arts have a $156.8 million annual impact in Forsyth County and account for more than 5,550 equivalent full-time jobs.
