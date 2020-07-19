HIGH POINT – Due to the elimination of arts funding by the City of High Point, the High Point Arts Council announces that its Teacher Arts Project grants, Community Arts Projects grants, Day in the Park Festival, and 2021 Arts Splash Concerts will be suspended until these funds can be restored or replaced.
“Just like a hurricane, the loss of $90,000 for the arts in High Point may have happened on very short notice but it will take a long time, possibly years, to rebuild these funds that serve so many in our community,” commented Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director.
The Arts Council’s board of directors voted on a budget for 2020-21 on July 15 that suspended its community outreach programs. The 49th annual Day in the Park festival will not be held on September 19 at City Lake Park. Plus, the concert series, Arts Splash, will not be held next summer, which would have been its 19th season. These arts programs were free to attend and at various locations, making the arts accessible to everyone in the community.
“We are able to complete this summer’s Arts Splash series due to funds that we were able to ‘carry over’ from the state. These concerts are booked months in advance and we didn’t want to suddenly cancel these events because so many artists have lost gigs and lost income due to the pandemic. Even with gathering restrictions, we have made it work by live-streaming the concerts to hundreds of viewers for each concert,” Lumpkins said.
Last year, the arts council awarded 18 arts education grants to public and private schools. These grants were for projects that integrated the arts with core subjects to enhance the learning process. The arts council also awarded six grants to other nonprofits for arts projects that benefit residents in the High Point area.
In addition, allocations to its four affiliated arts organizations—Carousel Theatre, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, and High Point Community Theatre — will be reduced.
“These reductions will have a ripple effect throughout High Point and the city will be much poorer for it. We have spent years partnering with our affiliates, schools, other nonprofits and city departments to improve the quality of life in this city and we will continue to seek ways to do that in the future … but it will take time, lots of time, to rebuild,” said Lumpkins.
“Loss of funding by the city was a double whammy,” Tom Blount, chairman of the Arts Council board, said. “It occurred as the 20-19 United Arts Fund Drive, already curtailed by the pandemic, was winding down. The Arts Council and its affiliates are going to need lots of extra help this year from those who value arts and culture in our community.”
