Arts Council’s Director Announces Retirement
At the January board meeting of the High Point Arts Council, Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins announced her plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year in June 2022. “My original plans were to retire in 2020, but in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do. Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the Arts Council is in good financial standing. Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures,” commented Debbie.
Lumpkins joined the Arts Council in 2000 as Development & Programs Director. Prior to then, she had two resumes – one for business and one in the arts. By day she worked in advertising/marketing/publishing and at night she was dancing/choreographing/performing in a musical. When she joined the Arts Council, however, her experience in business and her arts background came together in one fulfilling position.
She was attracted to the Arts Council because of its emphasis on arts education and community outreach programs. To complement the programs already in place, she implemented the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop for youth 20 years ago and introduced the free summer concert series, Arts Splash, in 2002 when she became the Executive Director. Since then, there have been several other arts and entertainment programs initiated for growing the arts in High Point.
As Executive Director of the High Point Arts Council and the Centennial Station Arts Center, an arts administrator has to be a well-rounded person in managing artists as well as balancing budgets. Lumpkins’ business acumen earned her the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year award and she has received a Paul Harris Fellowship from the Rotary Club of High Point for her role in securing a facility for a community arts center.
"The Arts Council would not be where it is today if it were not for Debbie's hard work and dedication over the 20+ years of service. I am especially impressed by her ability to navigate through numerous challenges over the years. The most recent example being the Pandemic. Debbie found a way to keep the Art Council operation going by securing key grants and through creatively changing the format of certain programs, i.e. live streaming versus in-person productions," said Carlos Olvera, Board Chair.
Lumpkins has also served on the board of Arts North Carolina, the board of Kiwanis Club of High Point, the Town & Gown Committee for High Point University, and Music & Arts Ministry at Christ United Methodist Church. Her energy and passion for the arts is apparent in all that she does as she strives to make her community a better place to live, work, play, AND create!
