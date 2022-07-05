Arts Council Names Susan Brittain as Director of Grants and Special Projects
Brittain to focus on managing local, state, foundation, corporate and federal grants.
Winston-Salem, N.C. (July 5, 2022) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Susan Brittain of Clemmons as Director of Grants and Special Projects. Brittain began her duties on April 18, 2022. She comes to Arts Council after four years of running her own consulting business. Brittain will be responsible for research, writing, and management of local, state, foundation, corporate and federal grants, as well as special projects such as the $4.5 million Forsyth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
She has a B. A. in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a M. A. in education from Wake Forest University. Brittain grew up in Winston-Salem and has worked at many nonprofits in the community. During her 30-plus year career, she has worked for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Family Services, and the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts where she was responsible for the Community Innovation Lab and the Cherokee Co-Lab. She also does grant training and presents on LGBTQIA+ issues.
Brittain has traveled all over the world and counts the islands of Hawaii as her favorite place to hang out. Her newest hobby is making films and docuseries with her business partner, actress and documentarian Constance Brenneman. She’s excited to once again be a part of the arts community in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County!
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
