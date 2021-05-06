Winston-Salem, NC (May 6, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Katie Hall of Winston-Salem as its Chief Advancement Officer. Hall comes to the Arts Council after serving as a business development professional with Vela Agency, a strategic communications and marketing firm in downtown Winston-Salem. She will begin her duties on Tuesday, May 11, and lead fundraising and marketing efforts for the organization.
Chase Law, President and CEO of the Arts Council said, “We are thrilled to welcome Katie to our team at a crucial time in the Arts Council’s lifecycle. We are focused on our arts and cultural sector and entire community reemerging; and we are also working behind the scenes to craft a strategic plan and vision that will carry us well into the future. As we work to raise funds and advocate for our cultural sector, we know Katie will bring a strong sense of energy and professional skills to help us accomplish our goals. Over the past 11 years, she has developed a solid network of strategic partnerships that have positioned her for success at the Arts Council.”
Hall is a native of Midway and is a graduate of Ledford High School in Davidson County. She attended Salem College, graduating summa cum laude with a BA degree in math education in 2014. Her deep passion for the arts was ignited while a student at Salem where she participated in several choral ensembles under the direction of Dr. Sonja Sepulveda and served as President of the Salem College Choirs. In 2019, she earned her MBA degree from Wake Forest University.
Over the past decade, she has enthusiastically volunteered her time and skills for local organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Authoring Action and the Salem College Alumnae Association. She currently serves on the advisory board of Greater Winston-Salem’s Winston Under 40. In 2019, she was appointed to serve on the Winston-Salem Governance Commission by Mayor Allen Joines. She received the 2019 “Young Alumna Award” from Salem College, the 2019 “Leadership Award” from Greater Winston-Salem and the 2020 “20 in their 20s Award” from Triad Business Journal.
While at Vela Agency, Katie worked alongside more than 30 arts partners to promote “Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem Presents BTHVN Rocks Winston-Salem.” This year-long, citywide festival launched in January 2020 and brought together the arts community to recognize Beethoven’s contributions to music. The pandemic cut the project short.
“We want to make certain that we are strategically aligned with the needs and missions of arts partners and individual artists in our community. The arts serve as a powerful force for building connection and understanding one another. I look forward to fully dedicating my time to serving the arts in Winston-Salem,” said Hall.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
