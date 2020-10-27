Charlotte non-profit executive will assume position on December 1, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC (October 27, 2020) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Chase Law, currently Vice President of Development at Charlotte-based Blumenthal Performing Arts, as its new President and CEO. She will assume her duties on December 1. Ms. Law will succeed retired Winston-Salem attorney Randy Eaddy, who has been serving on an interim basis since August 2018.
The search for the new CEO was led by Rick Moss, currently chair of the Arts Council’s Finance Committee and a former Chair of the Board. “We cast our net wide and are delighted with the number and high quality of the applicants we received,” said Moss. “Winston-Salem is widely known and respected for the vibrancy and diversity of its arts community, which we call the ‘arts constellation’ because of how brightly it shines. Our national reputation enabled us to attract impressive candidates from across the country. We are thrilled to find Chase, who is singularly impressive across the full range of detailed criteria we established for our new leader.”
Ms. Law has more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector. Since 2003, she has lived and worked in the Charlotte area, where she quickly emerged as a leader in the arts and cultural non-profit community. Ms. Law joined Blumenthal Performing Arts in 2015, after leading development efforts at Discovery Place. In addition, she previously served in a senior position at Charlotte’s Arts and Science Council, as Executive Director at Carolinas Concert Association, and as Development Director at Community School of the Arts, all based in the Charlotte area.
As a member of Blumenthal’s senior executive staff, Ms. Law has been a part of the strategic decision-making processes for the organization and its operations. Among her leadership responsibilities, Ms. Law has had primary responsibility for all fundraising and development activities at Blumenthal.
Ms. Law is no stranger to the Triad. She is a 1997 graduate of High Point University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts - Performance/Acting, with a minor in music.
Law stated: “The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth Council has a storied history and legacy as the first arts council in the country, and it has continued a leadership position in the national community of arts councils. The opportunity to lead its multi-faceted operations, which are a key to the ongoing vibrancy of Winston-Salem’s ‘arts constellation’, is a perfect fit for me professionally and personally. I look forward to joining forces with the rest of the staff and the Board in sustaining and extending the Arts Council’s mission to touch every corner of this community with the beneficial impacts of the arts.”
Ms. Law noted with enthusiasm The Arts Council’s operation of a performance center that has three multi-functional theatres and two art galleries in the heart of downtown – i.e., the Hanesbrands Theatre, Reynolds Place Theatre, Mountcastle Theatre/Forum, Arboreal Gallery and Every Corner Gallery.
“I know firsthand, especially from my experience at Blumenthal, that the special energy and vibes created by having on-site productions, exhibitions and other artistic events are a tremendous asset, which enhances and strengthens the entire community. I’m excited about helping to find additional ways for The Arts Council to increase the value and impact of that special community asset it provides,” noted Law.
Arts Council Board Chair Melinda McConnell added: “Our ownership as well as operation of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and other strategic facilities and venues, which are important to the entire community, required us to find a dynamic leader with a special combination of proven administrative, advocacy and development experience and expertise. Chase has that coveted combination.”
McConnell concluded, “While Chase will be joining us in the midst of challenges attendant to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will have the benefit of the momentum created by our 2020 Community Fund for the Arts campaign, which just concluded having raised a remarkably robust $1.9 million in this trying time. We are confident Chase will provide the leadership required for the ‘new normal’ in the COVID-19 aftermath.”
Winston-Salem, known as the “City of Arts & Innovation”, and Forsyth County have an arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s non-profit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income; and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
