Applications Available and Due June 4. No match required.
Winston-Salem, NC (May 17, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a new call for Arts Recovery Grant applications which are due by 5:00 pm. on Friday, June 4, 2021. To qualify, arts and cultural organizations must be a 501c3, and arts and cultural programs must be housed under a 501c3 organization or have a 501c3 that can serve as a fiscal agent.
This year, as part of its recovery, relief, and reopening efforts to support artists and arts organizations impacted by COVID-19, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is investing directly in several individual arts and artist recovery grants. Established earlier last year upon the eve of the pandemic, the Arts Council established the Artist Relief Impact Fund which has supported 93 individual artists to date.
Dara Silver, Senior Vice President of Community Engagement & Partner Relations for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, said the Arts Council will provide flexible funding to arts and cultural organizations and programs within Forsyth County to aid in reopening and stabilization efforts. Grant amounts will be determined by budget size, and grants can be used for either core operations such as personnel and facility cost and it can be used for programming. “We are looking to fund arts and cultural organizations and programs of all sizes within in our community,” said Silver. “The local arts community has been greatly affected throughout the pandemic, and we are beginning to see an uptick of outdoor arts activities that will continue into the summer and fall.”
Grant amounts will vary depending upon organization budget size and the total number of applications received. This grant does not require a match, and the project period for using funds runs through September 30, 2021. Grants will be announced by June 30. Silver can be contacted at dsilver@intothearts.org or 336-747-1426.
In addition, the Arts Council will hold an online information session on Tuesday, May 18 at 4pm via Zoom. Information session, guidelines, and the grant application are available at www.intothearts.org or interested parties can email dsilver@intothearts.org directly. A recording of the information session will be posted on the Arts Council website (www.intothearts.org), immediately following the session. This grant is partially supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
