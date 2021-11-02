Arts Council Issues Call for “Women in the Arts” Exhibition
An Exhibition Highlighting Salem Academy & College Alumnae
Winston-Salem, NC (November 2, 2021) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is seeking artists who are Salem Academy & College alumnae to participate in an exhibition at the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
The exhibition will run from January 14 – March 26, 2022, and feature Women in the Arts as part of activities highlighting Salem Academy & College’s 250th anniversary year and Community Day on March 26, 2022. Salem's Community Day will welcome visitors to campus for a day and showcase how academics, athletics, fine arts, and civic engagement impacts the Winston-Salem community and beyond.
This exhibition will be curated by local artist Kimberly Varnadoe who served as Salem College’s beloved Professor of Studio Art and Gallery Director for more than 25 years. Varnadoe currently has a show on display at Artworks Gallery called “Kimberly Varnadoe, In a Dark Time” that runs through November 27, 2021.
Interested artists should submit digital images of their artwork along with their contact information, the artwork’s title, medium, size, sale/insurance price, and special instructions, if applicable. For a full prospectus or to submit digital entries, contact Kimberly Varnadoe at gallery@intothearts.org.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
About Salem Academy and College’s 250th Anniversary Celebration
In 1772, Salem Academy and College was founded on the revolutionary idea that girls and women deserve a rigorous education to prepare them to lead the way for a better world. Over the last 250 years, Salem has built upon this foundation and pushed boundaries for women, empowering them to be leaders by preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations, and lead through the challenges and triumphs of their times.
During the 2021–22 school year, Salem will celebrate its 250th anniversary, a formidable achievement in the history of American education. Established even before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Salem has pushed boundaries for women at every juncture, enabling them to live their lives in ways that catalyze positive change.The public is invited to help Salem celebrate this milestone. More than two years in the planning, Salem’s 250th anniversary series of events honors the institution’s history and points proudly to its next bright horizon as a preeminent school for girls and the nation’s only college dedicated to elevating and expanding the role of women in health leadership. To see a complete list of events visit 250.salem.edu.
