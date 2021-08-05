Winston-Salem, NC (August 5, 2021) – Jawanza Ingram has been named Development Manager for Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. He began his new role in early July and has been laser focused on developing relationships with individual donors as well as contacts who serve as local workplace campaign chairs.
Ingram is a native of South Florida and recently relocated to North Carolina. He’s a graduate of Florida International University with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing. When asked why he joined Arts Council, Ingram stated that he “cares about the deep impact the arts make on the community and how they evolve in an equitable and inclusive manner.”
In middle school, Ingram began training as a classical low brass musician. His musical accomplishments earned him a scholarship to a prestigious high school in South Florida to play the euphonium. In college, he fell in love with music all over again when he began working in producing and audio engineering. His career has been built around his passion for the arts while simultaneously focusing on community organizing.
