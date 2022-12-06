Arts Council Announces Arts and Cultural Grants for the Community
54 award allocations total $769,434 for arts and cultural sector
Winston-Salem, NC (December 6, 2022) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced its first wave of FY23 community grants totaling more than $769,934. These community grants include Organizational Support Grants to 13 arts partners, Arts Event Sponsorship Grants to 24 awardees, and Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants to 17 awardees. This allocation does not include community grants such as Artist Support Grants and other services which will be announced over the coming months.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to surpass our annual fundraising goal by raising a total of $2.6 million in FY22,” said Chase Law, president and CEO of Arts Council. “With these funds, we are able to make grants for the community, maintain our active campus which serve hundreds of organizations annually, and develop community programming.”
Organizational Support Grants provide general operating support to arts and cultural organizations based in and servicing Forsyth County residents that meet high standards in their organizational management, artistic programming, and community engagement. Annually, these organizations reach over 800,000 people through their arts programs. This program is supported in part by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
FY23 Organizational Support Grant Awardees
Organization
Award Amount
Authoring Action
$20,000
Bookmarks
$15,000
NC Black Repertory Company
$74,000
Piedmont Craftsmen
$30,000
Piedmont Opera
$30,000
Piedmont Wind Symphony
$15,000
RiverRun International Film Festival
$35,000
Sawtooth School for Visual Art (facility subsidy)
$93,934
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art
$45,000
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
$74,000
Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts
$15,000
Winston-Salem Festival Ballet
$15,000
Winston-Salem Symphony
$74,000
Total Awards:
$535,934
Arts Event Sponsorship Grants support and promote arts-focused events and programs that take place within Forsyth County for the community-at-large. Examples of events or programs may include concerts, exhibitions, festivals, parades, performances, celebrations of local artists, ethnic identity, social, or cultural specific traditions with clear arts connections such as music, spoken word, or visual arts and similar activities. The arts must be the central focus of the event or program. Projects must be accessible to the public and show community impact.
FY23 Arts Event Sponsorship Grant Awardees
Organization
Award Amount
40+ Stage Theatre Company
$2,000
a/perture cinema
$10,000
Ardmore Art Walk
$3,000
Associated Artists
$2,500
Camel City Playhouse
$10,000
Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership
$7,500
The Enrichment Center
$6,000
Heart of the Triad Choral Society
$2,000
Kaleideum
$2,000
Kernersville Little Theatre
$5,000
Körner’s Folly
$3,500
Moravian Music Foundation
$3,000
MUSE Metal Mavens
$5,000
Music Carolina
$6,000
NC Brass Band
$1,500
One Love Festival
$8,500
Paul J. Giener Botanical Garden
$2,000
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
$25,000
Salem Band
$500
Simon's Community Garden
$3,000
Spring Theatre
$2,000
Triad Cultural Arts
$10,000
Triad Pride Performing Arts
$3,500
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
$10,000
Total Awards:
$133,500
Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants connect artists and arts organizations with elementary, middle and high school students, by funding programs designed to awaken their intellectual and creative curiosity. Some funding is available for artists to conduct programs in private and charter schools. Additional support is provided by Flow Automotive Companies, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Arts Council is the largest funder of arts education in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.
FY23 Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grant Awardees
Artist/Organization
Award Amount
Angel Fant
$2,212
Bookmarks
$8,000
Carolina Music Ways
$8,100
Diane Faison
$3,600
Forrest Munden
$5,000
Karl Kassner
$5,000
Mark Donnell
$4,500
Music Carolina
$4,750
NC Brass Band
$1,250
Piedmont Craftsmen
$15,000
Shared Radiance
$1,400
Spring Theatre
$1,500
Tam Tam Mandigue
$10,000
UNCSA Foundation
$2,000
Winston-Salem Symphony
$9,000
Winston-Salem Festival Ballet
$5,000
WS/FCS Professional Development
$13,688
Total Awards:
$100,000
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
