Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, High Point Arts Council, Randolph Arts Guild, and ArtsGreensboro. Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.
The deadline to submit applications is Sunday, October 4, 2020, by 11:59 p.m. Grants will range in awards from $500 to $2,000. To learn more about Artist Support Grants and to apply on-line, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/amplify/asg/.
There will be two grant orientations and training workshops held via zoom to assist with the application process and to address any questions about the new Artist Support Grant program. The dates for the training workshops are Wednesday, August 12, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 18, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Emerging, mid-career, and established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, improvement of business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses.
“The Artist Support Grants program responds to the impact of the pandemic by ensuring that artists and the state’s arts infrastructure have the resources needed to help our state make a strong social and economic recovery,” said Wayne Martin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Arts Council.
For more information or to sign up for a grant training workshop, please contact ArtsGreensboro’s Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.