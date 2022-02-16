Artfolios will hold three shows within Gaia's Pure Space Gallery during 2022.
Artfolios is thrilled to collaborate this year with Gaia! March 2022’s group show will feature the works of Emily Clare, Kimberly Varnadoe, Pat Spainhour, and Sharon Hardin. The show opens on March 1, 2022. There will be a reception from 4:00-6:00pm on March 3, 2022. Gaia, located at 45 Miller Street in Winston-Salem, NC, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00am-4:00pm.
“I am very pleased that artworks of Artfolios’ female artists will be showcased at Gaia. Robbie, owner of Gaia, has stellar clothing collections which highlight the beauty, strength, and individuality of women. The Collections of Artfolios will be a good pairing,” shared Carrie Leigh Dickey—Owner and Visionary of Artfolios.
About the artists participating in March:
• Emily Clare, Founding Artist, studied at Peabody College (Vanderbilt) and The College of Charleston, with concentrations in drawing and printmaking. For Emily, art began as a way to examine the natural world, and has evolved into a deeper exploration of the full range of experiences, emotions, and relationships in her life. She draws her imagery from a lifelong fascination with natures landforms and plant life.
• Kimberly Varnadoe, Founding Artist, received her BFA in Painting from the University of South Alabama and her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Memphis. She works with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques, often combining the processes. She enjoys experimentation and feels that art is most alive during the art making—the final work of art is the record of the art process.
• Pat Spainhour, Founding Artist, is a contemporary artist and art educator. She taught studio art and art history in the WSFC Schools and UNC School of the Arts. Pat has a BFA from UNC Greensboro and graduate studies at Wake Forest University. Pat developed an interest in encaustic painting at Penland School of Crafts. Her body of work is an intense study into the nature found in her environment, textures, and color relationships.
• Sharon Hardin, Founding Artist, has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. She is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
Looking ahead, July 2022’s group show will feature the works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman, and Virginia Shepley, and October 2022 will be a solo show featuring the works of Carrie Leigh Dickey.
To find out more and to purchase art from the “Gaia Collections” visit Artfolios.shop/GAIA.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more about the event or to shop Artfolios’ collections visit https://www.artfolios.shop/gaia
