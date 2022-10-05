Artfolios will be at the Nissen!
Join Artfolios for “Artful Living on Fourth” an art sell at the historic Nissen Building on Saturday, October 15 from 2:00-5:00pm. The Nissen is located at 310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Meet and talk to the 16 participating artists about their collections while enjoying live classical guitar with Samuel Taylor. The event is free and open to the public. Hors d’oeuvre will be served.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
- Alix Hitchcock—nature inspired abstract prints. Alix received her MA in painting from NYU, and her BFA in printmaking and painting from UNC-G. She was an Instructor in Drawing at Wake Forest University for 23 years. She has also taught art at Salem College, UNCSA, Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts, East Carolina University, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, and the Weatherspoon Museum of Art. Hitchcock was the W-S Artist of the Year in 1998. Alix has exhibited widely in N.C., and she has been in shows in Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, New York City, and Wyoming.
- Andrew Stenhouse—acrylic abstracts. Andrew was born in the Northeast of England and has lived near Winchester, Hampshire and Malaga in southern Spain, these places have played an important part in influencing his love of art. He is a graduate of Newcastle college of Art and Technology, Newcastle Upon Tyne. He has had a fascination with abstract art, having dabbled with watercolor in the past, he has recently been drawn in the acrylic flow art as his main medium.
- Ann Bonner—symbolic mixed media. Ann is a graduate of Salem College where she majored in Studio Art. She earned her MDiv from Wake Forest University School of Divinity with a focus on art/theology. Ann has participated in: invitational one woman shows, subject of film documentaries and marketing materials, invited art chair, juried shows as well as having participated in many invitational art experiences. Ann's Art/Theology seminars answer the need for the inclusion of the arts as a part of theological education. The seminars offer art as a means of insight into our most intimate thoughts through an artistic expression.
- Barbara Lister-Sink—pastel flowers and abstract inks. Barbara is passionate about both music and art. An internationally distinguished pianist and teacher, and a native North Carolinian, she developed an interest in art and art history while majoring in music at Smith College. Barbara creates abstract pastel drawings of the landscapes, seascapes and irises of her native state. Her medium of choice became pastel because of its easy access to color and line, coincidentally her favorite aspects of musical performance.
- Dean Roland Johnson—oil and acrylic painter. Dean has been painting with passion since childhood. While his professional journey has taken many paths, the common thread has been all things visual. He is particularly fascinated by flowers. They come in innumerable shapes, sizes and colors and present themselves as beautiful opportunities for visual expression. As Monet has said: "I must have flowers, always and always.” Dean spent his early years in the Midwest where he graduated from Cornell College, IA. After receiving an MFA from Pratt Institute (NYC) he taught art in college for several years.
- Elliot Strunk—collage of found objects. Elliot is a North Carolina transplant from Cleveland, Ohio, with a BFA in Graphic Design from Ohio University. An award-winning designer, he has taught design classes at Salem College and Guilford College and is currently advising his alma mater's design program. While not a stranger to fine art, Elliot has only recently begun his collage work in earnest. His art is made using found objects and ephemera. Cardboard from a case of cat food. Trash found in a parking lot. Preselected colors from completed paint-by-numbers kits. There is no master plan. What gets used is left to chance. It comes to him via mail, traveling, whatever he stumbles upon and whatever is left behind.
- James Gemma’s—digital painter—abstract art is a visual and conceptual exploration of the artistic relationships that can be created among and between colors and shapes. He may use geometric elements as support for some explorations, freer paths with others. Some works have a formal appeal using bold colors and shapes, while others have more subtle color/shape relationships. Despite his art’s conceptual nature, his intention is to generate a strong aesthetic and exciting appeal. James’ original prints are created through digital technology, using archival paper and inks.
- Jessica Singerman—oil and acrylic painter—earned her BA magna cum laude with Highest Honors in 2002 from the College of William & Mary, Virginia, and her Masters of Fine Arts in 2004 from the University of Delaware while on a fellowship. Her watercolors are the subject of a book published in 2017, Little Watercolor Squares, and her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally. Her paintings are abstract with references to the landscape. Jessica is inspired by the poetry of nature: color and light in the landscape, seasons, and the passing of time.
- Kimberly Varnadoe—mixed media artist and photographer—received her BFA in Painting from the University of South Alabama and her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Memphis. She was Professor of Art at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, and directed the Elberson Fine Arts Center Galleries, for more than 25 years. She works with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques, often combining the processes. Kimberly enjoys experimentation and feels that art is most alive during the art making—the final work of art is the record of the art process.
- Laurie Basham—award winning florals in soft pastel. Laurie is a pastel artist who enjoys capturing the beauty of color found in light and shadow, whether it’s a landscape, figure or still-life. She loves spending time plein-air painting, but is also inspired by her travels around the country. When she can’t be outside, she will be found working in her studio using her own reference photos of her grandchildren or painting a still life of freshly cut flowers. A native of Rockville Maryland, Laurie received her Degree in Art Education from the University of Maryland in 1985.
- Melrose Tapscott Buchanan—prints and collages inspired by nature. Melrose is an artist and an educator. She has taught drawing and painting classes and workshops at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Sawtooth School of Visual Art, and Salem Academy and College. Melrose chooses to be a careful observer of the world around her. Her passion for observing and sketching from life, dreams, and memories drive her work. Melrose's art is about the complexity of perception—the art of seeing, believing, meditating, and then giving herself permission to play with the images with which she has chosen to work.
- Robyn Churn—whimsical cityscapes and florals. Robyn started painting in 2012 and has not looked back. She paints many different images but her painting style has stayed the same. She is a lover of color and paints with very deep, vibrant color and lots of it. Her favorite thing to do is inject color where it is not supposed to be, like on a building or to let the colors blend and bleed into each other. She is currently working on a series of Downtown Winston-Salem paintings and they are becoming quite popular. Robyn's approach to painting is whimsical and fun and that comes through in her paintings.
- Sara Bridgman—paintings with lively spirits and layered in colorful mystery. Sara lived in and through art for her 69 years on Earth. Her paintings are inhabited by lively spirits and layered in colorful mystery. Recurring characters in Sara’s paintings provide clues to the narrative of an entire opera yet to be revealed. Mary Francis La’Monge was one of Sara’s beloved Scottish Terriers, and is a prominent character in Sara’s art and imagination. For the last 30 years of Sara’s life, she lived in Charlotte, VT, on the land she had lived as a child. This is a place with magical beauty made tangible by swaying cedars and spirited stones along the shores of Lake Champlain. Sara’s paintings explore landscapes and memories glimpsed in a lonely village through a window, just behind a curtain, up a staircase or through a door ajar.
- Terry Schupbach-Gordon— story telling through prints and books. Terry addresses concepts of identity, fragility and strength in a deeply personal narrative about who we are and how we claim grace. A printmaker and book artist working with images and language seen through the lens of disability, she uses images exploring concepts of water and buoyancy to describe and re-frame our understanding of frailty and resilience. While the work is not “about” disability, disability is the lens through which she sees the world. Terry's prints are a combination of intaglio, woodcut, collage, and letterpress. Many are cut and pieced, and hand stitched.
- Virginia Shepley—symbolic watercolor and inks. Virginia uses line drawing and biomorphic forms as a visual representation of fundamental spiritual ideas. Drawing from the practice of psychic automatism abstract forms and representational motifs reconcile the dualities of life. Her work explores the connections and borderlines between physical reality and the invisible. Referencing elements of the body and nature, her color palette resonates as mystical vibrational imagery. In 2001, Virginia got her Masters of Fine Arts in Painting from John F. Kennedy University's Arts and Consciousness program in Berkeley, California.
- Yvonne Peters Forbath—fiber landscapes. Yvonne, born in Vienna, Austria, began her love of art creating beautiful watercolor drawings as a young person. After meeting her husband at the end of WWII in Linz, Austria, she fulfilled a lifelong dream when he brought her to America. While living in Spartanburg, she attended the Penland School of Crafts and developed a love for pottery and weaving. After moving to Connecticut, weaving became her medium of choice. With an amazing mastery of color and texture, she created beautiful fiber art, many were commissioned and sold through the Signature Shop in Atlanta. While living in Guadalajara, Mexico, Yvonne developed weaving cooperatives to help native women. After moving to Winston-Salem in the early 80s, she was a founding member of the Fiber Company and a member of the Fiber Guild.
ABOUT SAMUEL TAYLOR:
Samuel Taylor, classical guitar: The performances of composer, classical guitarist and teacher, Samuel Allen Taylor, are known for their warmth, precision, and spiritual qualities. After completing guitar and pedagogy studies with Aaron Shearer and John Michael Parris, and counterpoint and orchestration studies with composer Kenneth Frazelle, Mr. Taylor immersed himself in the craft of musical composition and a disciplined exploration of the literature of the classic guitar and lute. Mr. Taylor resides in Winston-Salem, NC, where he serves as music theory and classical guitar instructor at Salem College.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more about the event or to shop Artfolios’ collections visit www.Artfolios.shop. Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
