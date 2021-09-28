Artfolios cordially invites the community to a Grand Opening Celebration on Sat., Oct. 16 from 1-4pm at Current on 4th—located at 210 W Fourth Street, Winston-Salem.
Meet with artists and shop various collections while enjoying violin and cello music performed by Susan C. Perkins and Lauren Shriver. At 2pm there will be remarks by Carrie Leigh Dickey, Owner and Visionary of Artfolios, and a toast to Artfolios by Katie Hall, Chief Advancement Officer for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Wine, cheese and fruit will be served.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
• Andrew Stenhouse, Emerging Artist, was born in the North East of England. He has had a fascination with abstract art, having dabbled with watercolour in the past, he has recently been drawn in the acrylic flow art as his main medium.
• Barbara Rizza Mellin, Founding Artist, is an award-winning artist and writer, who has exhibited in one-person and juried, group exhibits throughout the country and internationally. As an art historian (Harvard University), she enjoys reinterpreting traditional techniques for contemporary collectors, using non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials.
• Carrie Leigh Dickey, Founding Artist, is a trained oil painter (BA in studio art with a concentration in oil painting from Salem College), yet she mainly works in acrylics. She loves to create marks with anything that is not a paint brush including her fingers, old credit cards, and aluminum foil. This avid arts supporter creates raw and organic paintings inspired by both nature and the city of Winston-Salem.
• Dean Roland Johnson, Founding Artist, has been painting with passion since childhood. He is particularly fascinated by flowers. They come in innumerable shapes, sizes and colors and present themselves as beautiful opportunities for visual expression. He recently moved to Winston-Salem and now commits his undivided attention to painting.
• Emily Clare, Founding Artist, is an artist living and working in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who’s imagination is sparked by natures beauty and mystique. Art began as a way to examine the natural world, and has evolved into a deeper exploration of the full range of experiences, emotions, and relationships in her life. She draws her imagery from a lifelong fascination with natures landforms and plant life.
• Hannah Gaskins, Emerging Artist, graduated with a bachelors in Studio Art from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. After graduating, Hannah returned to her hometown of Winston-Salem. She creates pieces inspired by current day events and experiences. Her goal as an artist is to create work that is engaging and evokes emotions, thoughts, and ideas.
• John Peaspanen, Artfolios Artist, is a lifelong artist whose work draws from a wide range of influences. He has studied and assimilated ideas, techniques and mediums, to translate into his own unique, personal visions. From Japanese woodblock prints, fashion design and cave art to Impressionists, classic pin-ups and modern commercial art, he has found fascination and inspiration in everything he views.
• Professional architect, lifelong musician, and artist from as far back as he can remember, Kevin G Owen, Founding Artist, has always been creating on some level. His paintings often have clear architectural roots with strong emphasis on line, form and light and often a bit sci-fi and whimsical.
• Kimberly Varnadoe, Founding Artist, received her BFA in Painting from the University of South Alabama and her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Memphis. Varnadoe works with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques, often combining the processes. She enjoys experimentation and feels that art is most alive during the art making.
• Pat Spainhour, Founding Artist, is a contemporary artist and art educator. She taught studio art and art history in the WSFC Schools and UNC School of the Arts. Pat has a BFA from UNC Greensboro and graduate studies at Wake Forest University.
• Sharon Hardin, Founding Artist, has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. She is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
• After completing her MFA at Clemson University’s School of Art and Architecture, Terri Dowell-Dennis, Founding Artist,moved to Winston-Salem to work at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA). She remained there for 17 years. Currently, she is the Associate Curator of Education at the Weatherspoon Art Museum (WAM) at UNCG. Though she works in a variety of media, her current focus is on printmaking and textiles.
• Terry Schupbach-Gordon, Founding Artist, addresses concepts of identity, fragility and strength in a deeply personal narrative about who we are and how we claim grace. A printmaker and book artist working with images and language seen through the lens of disability. Her prints are a combination of intaglio, woodcut, collage, and letterpress.
• Trena McNabb, Founding Artist, is a storyteller whose paintings piece together smaller scenes to create one cohesive narrative. She uses many layers of overlapping images to create such a narrative. Thus, each painting weaves together a story. Trena’s most notable works are large-scale, site-specific paintings.
• Will Willner’s, Founding Artist, passion is learning as much as he can about the medium of photography as possible, and consequently he has produced an eclectic body of work. Although he is “retired,” he continues to photograph and look at photographs every day.
THE VIOLIN AND CELLO DUO:
• Susan C. Perkins, violinist and violist, graduated from the University North Carolina School of the Arts where she studied with Elaine Richey, and earned her Master’s Degree in Violin Performance from Florida State University, where she also studied Baroque violin and viola. She is a violinist with the Winston Salem Symphony, and lives in Winston Salem where she maintains a private studio of violin students and performs regularly in the area. Susan also teaches the Alexander Technique, a way of coordinating the mind a body for the most efficient way of moving and breathing to musicians, actors, and people from all walks of life, both privately and at Salem College, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA.
• Lauren Shriver, cellist, graduated from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music with a degree in Cello Performance in 2012. After graduating she relocated to the Triad where she continues to teach and perform as a freelance cellist. Lauren also has a Master's Degree in Counseling from UNCG and currently works as a counselor at Camel City Counseling in Winston-Salem.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To shop Artfolios’ collections visit Artfolios.shop or follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
