Artfolios presents “The Bohemian Spirit” this July at Gaia!
Artfolios will be at Gaia during the month of July for a group show entitled “The Bohemian Spirit” featuring the works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman, and Virginia Shepley. The public is invited to a reception from 4:00-6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. A gallery talk will take place at 5:00pm, and small artworks will be available for immediate purchase. Gaia, located at 45 Miller Street in Winston-Salem, NC, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00am-4:00pm—the show can be seen daily during these hours.
“This show not only highlights the beauty, strength, and individuality of women but it speaks to our adventurous souls. This free-spirited collection pairs music, artistry, and spirituality—a combination beautiful to behold,” shared Carrie Leigh Dickey; curator of the show and Owner and Visionary of Artfolios.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS:
• Alix Hitchcock, Artfolios Artist, received her MA in painting from NYU, and her BFA in printmaking and painting from UNC-G. She was an Instructor in Drawing at Wake Forest University for 23 years. She has also taught art at Salem College, UNCSA, Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts, East Carolina University, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, and the Weatherspoon Museum of Art. Hitchcock was the Winston-Salem Artist of the Year in 1998.
• Barbara Lister-Sink, Founding Artist, is passionate about both music and art. An internationally distinguished pianist and teacher, and a native North Carolinian, she developed an interest in art and art history while majoring in music at Smith College. Lister-Sink creates abstract pastel drawings of the landscapes, seascapes and irises of her native state. Her medium of choice became pastel because of its easy access to color and line, coincidentally her favorite aspects of musical performance.
• Born in Bangor, Maine in 1980, Jessica Singerman, Artfolios Artist, lived alternatively in France and the United States during her early life. Her watercolors are the subject of a book published in 2017, Little Watercolor Squares, and her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally. Singerman’s paintings are abstract with references to the landscape. She is inspired by the poetry of nature: color and light in the landscape, seasons, and the passing of time.
• Drawing from the practice of psychic automatism, Virginia Shepley's, Artfolios Artist, abstract forms and representational motifs reconcile the dualities of life. An abstract painter using line drawing and biomorphic forms as a visual representation of fundamental spiritual ideas, her work explores the connections and borderlines between physical reality and the invisible. Referencing elements of the body and nature, her color palette resonates as mystical vibrational imagery.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more and to view art online from the “Gaia Collection” visit https://www.artfolios.shop/gaia. Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
