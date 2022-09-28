Artfolios presents “Hand-me-downs and Leftovers” featuring the work of Carrie Leigh Dickey
Artfolios will be at Gaia during the month of October for the show entitled “Hand-me-downs and Leftovers: My Story of Grandmother” featuring the work of Carrie Leigh Dickey. The public is invited to the Opening Reception on October 6 from 4-6:00 pm—the artist will be present to discuss her artwork. The show can be seen Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11:00 am-4:00 pm. Gaia is located at 45 Miller St.; Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Carrie Leigh Dickey shared: “This show is very dear to my heart. My Grandmother left this world on June 30th. She loved to laugh and filled the room with her smile. It has been hard to be without her. This body of work has helped me process my sadness while capturing the joyful memories of her life.”
The artworks presented are as individual as the stories being portrayed. The light hearted tellings of stories weave together unique marks, bold colors, and the symbolisms of birds. “The artwork does not take itself too seriously,” says Carrie. “I really have had fun experimenting. One piece is constructed with candy wrappers and paint applied by a shoe!”
To add to the experience, photos and artwork of Carrie’s Grandmother have been included within the gallery space. “Honoring the beauty of Grandmother in such a fun way at Gaia is so appropriate. Gaia celebrates the uniqueness of each woman who graces its doors,” concluded Carrie.
ABOUT CARRIE LEIGH DICKEY:
• Carrie Leigh Dickey is the Owner and Visionary of Artfolios. Additionally, Carrie is an artist, designer, and marketer. She has a BA in studio art with a concentration in oil painting from Salem College, and she mainly works in acrylics. In her art, she likes experimenting in order to make acrylic paint function as oil paint or as watercolor. She is inspired by nature and young children’s raw and organic approach to art. Subsequently, she loves to create marks with anything that is not a paint brush including her fingers, old credit cards, sponges, paper towels, and aluminum foil. She can often be found removing paint from a canvas with a garden hose. Carrie has worked as a designer and marketer for over 20 years. Her design work spans from graphics to website to interior to museum. Her marketing campaigns are award winning. Carrie is married to Luke, and they have a lovely daughter named Luscinda.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more and to view art online from the “Gaia Collection” visit https://www.artfolios.shop/gaia. Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.