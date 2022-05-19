Artfolios is having a Birthday Bash!
Artfolios’ Birthday Bash will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 2:00-5:00pm at the Millennium Center located at 101 W 5th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Meet and talk to the 20 participating artists about their collections while enjoying the smooth sounds of live jazz. Artwork will be available for purchase. There will be hors d’oeuvre and cash bar. The event is free and open to the public.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
- Alix Hitchcock—printmaker—received her MA in painting from NYU, and her BFA in printmaking and painting from UNC-G. She was an Instructor in Drawing at Wake Forest University for 23 years. She has also taught art at Salem College, UNCSA, Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts, East Carolina University, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, and the Weatherspoon Museum of Art. Hitchcock was the W-S Artist of the Year in 1998. Alix has exhibited widely in N.C., and she has been in shows in Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, New York City, and Wyoming.
- Ann Bonner—oil and digital painter—is a graduate of Salem College where she majored in Studio Art. She earned her MDiv from Wake Forest University School of Divinity with a focus on art/theology. Ann has participated in: invitational one woman shows, subject of film documentaries and marketing materials, invited art chair, juried shows as well as having participated in many invitational art experiences. Ann's Art/Theology seminars answer the need for the inclusion of the arts as a part of theological education. The seminars offer art as a means of insight into our most intimate thoughts through an artistic expression.
- Barbara Rizza Melli—Asian brush painter—is an award-winning artist and writer, who has exhibited in one-person and juried, group exhibits throughout the country and internationally. As an art historian (Harvard University), she enjoys reinterpreting traditional techniques for contemporary collectors, using non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials. Originally from the Boston area, where she taught studio art and art history for more than 30 years, Barbara lectures, writes about and teaches workshops in Chinese Brush Painting. She is a member of numerous professional arts organizations.
- Carrie Leigh Dickey—acrylic painter—is the Owner and Visionary of Artfolios. She has a BA in studio art with a concentration in oil painting from Salem College, and she mainly works in acrylics. In her art, she likes experimenting in order to make acrylic paint function as oil paint or a watercolor. She is inspired by nature and young children’s raw and organic approach to art. Subsequently, she loves to create marks with anything that is not a paint brush including her fingers, old credit cards, sponges, paper towels, and aluminum foil. Carrie can often be found removing paint from a canvas with a garden hose.
- Dean Roland Johnson—oil and acrylic painter—has been painting with passion since childhood. While his professional journey has taken many paths, the common thread has been all things visual. He is particularly fascinated by flowers. They come in innumerable shapes, sizes and colors and present themselves as beautiful opportunities for visual expression. As Monet has said: "I must have flowers, always and always.” Dean spent his early years in the Midwest where he graduated from Cornell College, IA. After receiving an MFA from Pratt Institute (NYC) he taught art in college for several years.
- Emily Clare—printmaker—is an artist whose imagination is sparked by natures beauty and mystique. For Emily, art began as a way to examine the natural world, and has evolved into a deeper exploration of the full range of experiences, emotions, and relationships in her life. She draws her imagery from a lifelong fascination with natures landforms and plant life. For her current body of work, Emily abstracts parts of plants to create a visual statement that transcends the original. So doing enables her to express emotions that connect her and those who view her creations, to the natural world.
- Hannah Gaskins Pabón—oil painter—graduated with a bachelors in Studio Art from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. During her time there, she discovered her love of painting with oils. She currently works as an artist and a teacher at an art-based school for young children. She creates pieces inspired by current day events and experiences. Her goal as an artist is to create work that is engaging and evokes emotions, thoughts, and ideas. Art is a universal language, and so Hannah hopes to help open conversations that lead to inspiration and empowerment.
- James Gemma’s—digital painter—abstract art is a visual and conceptual exploration of the artistic relationships that can be created among and between colors and shapes. He may use geometric elements as support for some explorations, freer paths with others. Some works have a formal appeal using bold colors and shapes, while others have more subtle color/shape relationships. Despite his art’s conceptual nature, his intention is to generate a strong aesthetic and exciting appeal. James’ original prints are created through digital technology, using archival paper and inks.
- Jessica Singerman—oil and acrylic painter—earned her BA magna cum laude with Highest Honors in 2002 from the College of William & Mary, Virginia, and her Masters of Fine Arts in 2004 from the University of Delaware while on a fellowship. Her watercolors are the subject of a book published in 2017, Little Watercolor Squares, and her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally. Her paintings are abstract with references to the landscape. Jessica is inspired by the poetry of nature: color and light in the landscape, seasons, and the passing of time.
- Kimberly Varnadoe—mixed media artist and photographer—received her BFA in Painting from the University of South Alabama and her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Memphis. She was Professor of Art at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, and directed the Elberson Fine Arts Center Galleries, for more than 25 years. Varnadoe works with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques, often combining the processes. Kimberly enjoys experimentation and feels that art is most alive during the art making—the final work of art is the record of the art process.
- Melrose Tapscott Buchanan—printmaker—is an artist and an educator. She has taught drawing and painting classes and workshops at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Sawtooth School of Visual Art, and Salem Academy and College. Melrose chooses to be a careful observer of the world around her. Her passion for observing and sketching from life, dreams, and memories drive her work. Melrose's art is about the complexity of perception—the art of seeing, believing, meditating, and then giving herself permission to play with the images with which she has chosen to work.
- Pat Spainhour—encaustic painter—is a contemporary artist and art educator. She taught studio art and art history in the WSFC Schools and UNC School of the Arts. Pat has a BFA from UNC Greensboro and graduate studies at Wake Forest University. Pat developed an interest in encaustic painting at Penland School of Crafts. Pat's current work is part of the series, “Stay at Home Art.” Her mission in 2020 was to work daily in the studio, posting finished work on a weekly basis, for 52 weeks. The body of work is an intense study into the nature found in her environment, textures, and color relationships.
- Robyn Churn—acrylic painter—started painting in 2012 and has not looked back. She paints many different images but her painting style has stayed the same. She is a lover of color and paints with very deep, vibrant color and lots of it. Her favorite thing to do is inject color where it is not supposed to be, like on a building or to let the colors blend and bleed into each other. She is currently working on a series of Downtown Winston-Salem paintings and they are becoming quite popular. Robyn's approach to painting is whimsical and fun and that comes through in her paintings.
- Sharon Hardin—watercolor painter—has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. Publications include the text Art Talk by Rosalind Ragans. She has worked as an Artist-in-Residence and an Arts Educator with local and state Arts Councils in Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Sharon is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
- Terry Schupbach-Gordon—printmaker—addresses concepts of identity, fragility and strength in a deeply personal narrative about who we are and how we claim grace. A printmaker and book artist working with images and language seen through the lens of disability, she uses images exploring concepts of water and buoyancy to describe and re-frame our understanding of frailty and resilience. While the work is not “about” disability, disability is the lens through which she sees the world. Terry's prints are a combination of intaglio, woodcut, collage, and letterpress. Many are cut and pieced, and hand stitched.
- Tim Bowman—photographer—documents the landscape in Winston- Salem, his adopted hometown. He uses antique photographic processes and refashioned equipment to record his actual environment, as well as made up ones. Originally trained in film photography, Bowman rediscovered darkroom work after two decades of manipulating moving images for film and television. Tim is currently working with paper negatives in large format cameras and other historical photographic printing processes.
- Trena McNabb—mixed media painter—is a storyteller whose paintings piece together smaller scenes to create one cohesive narrative. She uses many layers of overlapping images to create such a narrative. Thus, each painting weaves together a story. NC’s native plants and animals fascinate Trena. She uses this fascination to blend science, realism and fantasy in her artwork. Within each painting, kaleidoscopes of vivid colors depict flora, fauna and landscapes. Trena's paintings are unique because she leaves the white background as part of the visual, contrasting it with transparent shapes and images. This contrast creates an overall light and bright impression on the viewer.
- Virginia Shepley—watercolor painter—uses line drawing and biomorphic forms as a visual representation of fundamental spiritual ideas. Drawing from the practice of psychic automatism abstract forms and representational motifs reconcile the dualities of life. Her work explores the connections and borderlines between physical reality and the invisible. Referencing elements of the body and nature, her color palette resonates as mystical vibrational imagery. In 2001, Virginia got her Masters of Fine Arts in Painting from John F. Kennedy University's Arts and Consciousness program in Berkeley, California.
- Whitney Durne—acrylic painter—is a Veteran of the US Army. She uses her patriotism and love of the country as part of her passion in her artwork. A fellow sufferer of depression, using her emotions to transform that energy into beauty—she has found a way to find therapy in her painting. During the pandemic, she found a passion for the brush to the canvas. Using acrylic paints and wrapped stretched canvases, she is able to let her emotions pour out onto the canvas. Each piece is credited to a feeling and a life experience when she paints. Whitney has realized that her passion is the colorful, telling art of abstract painting.
- Will Willner's—photographer—passion is learning as much as he can about the medium of photography as possible, and consequently he has produced an eclectic body of work. Will has worked simultaneously as a medical photographer, an educator (high school, undergraduate, and graduate), and as a fine art photograph. Although Will is “retired,” he continues to photograph and look at photographs every day—doing so brings him great joy.
JAZZ MUSICIANS:
- Ron Rudkin, saxophonist, clarinetist, and flutist, is a jazz performer, band-leader, arranger, orchestral and chamber musician and has been active on the North Carolina music scene for over 40 years. As Professor of Music at UNCSA he serves as Director of the Jazz Program and teaches Music Theory. He also holds the post of Associate Principal and Second Clarinet in the Winston-Salem Symphony. As a free-lance musician, a member of various North Carolina jazz groups, and as part of the UNCSA concert schedule Ron has performed with numerous prominent jazz musicians and entertainers.
- Federico Pivetta is a versatile pianist with a unique mastery of both classical and jazz styles. An active accompanist, chamber musician, and teacher, he has made numerous recital appearances with his wife, flutist Debra Reuter-Pivetta, and their CD, “Passion and Romance” has received numerous accolades. In 1999 they were winners of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, winning the Community Concerts Performance Prize. The year 2000 marked the beginning of an extensive concert tour across the United States. He is an active freelance musician and maintains a private teaching studio as well. Federico studied at the North Carolina School of the Arts.
- Double bassist, William Morris is one of a growing number of musicians who has successfully merged the two worlds of classical and jazz music. His extensive experience in both fields has led him from the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland to the stages of Carnegie Hall and around the world. In New York, he performed as principal bass of the Chelsea Opera Orchestra and the Red Bull Artsehcro, and as solo bassist of the Claremont Ensemble. While he was a member of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra William immersed himself in the New Orleans jazz community, performing with many local jazz greats.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more about the event or to shop Artfolios’ collections visit www.Artfolios.shop. Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
