The Arc of Greensboro and Local Greensboro celebrities are hosting their 6th Annual Dance Competition. This will be the competitions first time ever being held virtually.
Videos will be posted on The Arc’s website on Aug. 10. (https://arcg.org/product/dancing-with-our-diamonds/). Watch each video and pay five dollars to vote for your favorite. You can vote multiple times. The winners of the competition and all raffles will be announced at our virtual event Sept. 10 7-9pm.
Dancing with our Diamonds is a lighthearted dance competition in which local celebrities’ partner with an adult who is involved in a program supported by The Arc of Greensboro. We love this event that raises money for The Arc by showcasing the talents of people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Our FUNdraising event also features some incredible raffle prizes. You can purchase raffle tickets online in addition to your voting. All proceeds go to benefiting The Arc of Greensboro and its programs.
- Vote as many times as you would like
- Purchase raffle tickets for prizes like 2 nights at the Myrtle Beach Marriott Spa, 1 night at Great Wolf Lodge, Greensboro Grasshopper Party Deck, Golf for four at Starmount Forest Country Club, and more
Contact the Arc of Greensboro at 336 373-1076 or info@arcg.org for more information!
