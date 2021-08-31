Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.
Applications are due by midnight, October 18, 2021
Greensboro, NC. – Applications for Artist Support Grants are now available on ArtsGreensboro’s website, www.artsgreensboro.org. The Artist Support Grant Program is funded by The North Carolina Arts Council and provides professional and artistic development grants to eligible artists. The North Carolina Arts Council has designated ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County as the lead art councils for the five-county region, including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph County.
Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development. Emerging, mid-career, and established artists can apply to support a range of professional and artistic development, including creating work, improving business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses. Artist Support Grants will be distributed to awarded applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the five-county region.
The deadline to submit applications is Sun., Oct. 18, 2021, by 11:59 pm. Grants will range in awards from $500 to $2,000.
The lead arts councils, ArtsGreensboro, and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine awardees. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners will work together to provide marketing and outreach, host applicant workshops, and assist applicants.
There will be several grant orientation and training workshops held via zoom to assist with the application process and address any questions about the grant program. Training sessions are scheduled for Thurs., Sept.9, from 6 to 7 pm, and Fri., Sept. 10, from 12 to 1 pm. To sign up for a grant training workshop, register at https://www.artsgreensboro.org/artist-support-grant-workshop/
For more information on ArtsGreensboro and the Artist Support Grant Program, visit artsgreensboro.org or contact Grants Manager Darlene McClinton at 336.279.7086 or grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
