Greensboro, NC— It was recently announced, by Expertise, a national business review organization, and Triad Business Journal, a local business publication, that Apple Rock Displays is being recognized as one of the Best Graphic Designers in Greensboro (by Expertise) and one of the top 3 Largest Marketing, Advertising and PR firms in the Triad (by the Triad Business Journal).
The team at Expertise conducts a manual review of hundreds of companies to verify that each company on their list is truly one of the best. Each business is graded by the following criteria: Reputation, Engagement, Credibility, Professionalism, and Experience. 39 local companies were reviewed for this category and only 11 were selected as their Top Picks. Earlier this year, Triad Business Journal selected Apple Rock as one of the region’s Largest Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Firms based on size and scope. Apple Rock was ranked #3 on the top 5 list for 2020.
These recognitions have been added to the companies long list of accomplishments for 2020, along with being recognized by Exhibitor Magazine, one of their top industry publications, as a Top 40 Exhibit Producer and winning 5 new Hermes Creative Awards for their custom trade show display designs.
“We are beyond excited to be recognized for so many accomplishments this year,” states Eric Burg, President and CEO of Apple Rock. Burg continues, “2020 has caused an unanticipated pause in the trade show and event industry, but it has not kept us down. We continue to work hard to help our communities with custom PPE solutions, continue to work with our clients on trade show designs for 2021 and keep our employees working. We have thrived for 32 years because we work hard and we pivot when we need to, but most of all we never give up!”
About Apple Rock Advertising and Promotions, Inc.
Apple Rock, established in 1988, is a nationwide full-service event marketing company specializing design, strategy, fabrication and industry innovation of custom, modular and rental display solutions. Apple Rock builds quality, American made products. Corporate headquarters are in Greensboro, NC with additional offices in Wayne, NJ, Lorton, VA and Las Vegas, NV. Apple Rock has been recognized by many business and design awards over the last 32 years.
