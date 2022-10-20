Apple Rock Honored with Three MarComm Awards for Excellence in Team Achievement in Trade Show Exhibit Design
Greensboro, October 19, 2022 – Apple Rock,an innovator in the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments, and experiential marketing, announced today that its trade show displays have been honored with three MarComm Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
Apple Rock received two Platinum and one Gold award for Team Achievement in trade show exhibit design. The design winners were custom-made trade show exhibits created for Salice America in Charlotte, NC, Vecoplan in Archdale, NC, and Seko Dosing Systems Corporation USA in Tullytown, PA. There were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries, according to the MarComm website.
“Every award that we win is a testament to our customers’ trust in us,” said Eric Burg, CEO of Apple Rock. “We bring their brands to life. That’s why I love this business.”
MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.
Being a Platinum or Gold Winner is a tremendous achievement symbolized by the intricately detailed MarCom statuette. The MarCom graces the trophy cases of some of the top business and communication firms in the world. The statuette was created by Society Awards, a high-end design and manufacturing firm that recently updated the Golden Globe, Clio, MTV, and Academy of Country Music awards.
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals is the industry’s preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994. MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world.
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which consists of several thousand creative professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.
Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com.
For nearly 35 years, Apple Rock has been an innovator in the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments, and experiential marketing. By focusing on innovation and design ingenuity, Apple Rock has become a trusted partner in building brand identity for its clients and has been recognized as one of the Top 300 Businesses in the Southeast. Apple Rock has been named in the INC 500/5000 and Fast 50 Company three times, in the NC Triad Metro Area.
The company designs, engineers and fabricates its displays and branded environments at its headquarters in Greensboro, NC, and has additional offices in Las Vegas, New Jersey and the DC Metro area.
