Appalachian Theatre Expands Live Performance Schedule Success of Fall Events Paves Way for Holiday Programming
BOONE, NC - The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) has announced an expanded series of performances in celebration of the upcoming holiday season, withevents ranging from music concerts to choral ensembles and live theatre. These shows are in addition to the ATHC’s popular Cinema Classics series that is screening seasonal favorites from Halloween through the Christmas season.
“The success of recent in-person performances by artists such as Roger McGuinn, John McEuen and his String Wizards have clearly demonstrated that High Country audiences are ready to resume events at the Appalachian Theatre,” said Executive Director Laura Kratt, who noted that attendance has been building steadily since the venue resumed live programming Sept. 3.
“Patrons have responded quite favorably to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community, particularly our audience members,” said Kratt. “We will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies,” which are detailed on the ATHC website, www.apptheatre.org.
Artists, too, have commented on the newly-renovated and restored facility. “This is the best theatre I’ve played in 50 years,” said John Cable, former member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band after his Oct.14 performance at the App Theatre. Cable said that he was particularly impressed with the acoustics, house and stage crew, and enthusiastic audiences.
The expanded slate of live offerings begins at 3 p.m. Sun., Dec. 5 with the Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge concert, sponsored by Mast General Store.
The husband and wife duo drew on the traditions of their native North Carolina, the savvy of a young, gifted band and their own dedication to ingenuity to create the most adventurous album of their career with their latest critically acclaimed release, “Inner Journey.” Both are highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right. Brooke is the four-time reigning International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year.
Together, Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music. Tickets are $25.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17, the Appalachian Theatre and Piedmont Federal Bank invite the High Country to celebrate Christmas with Elvis. This holiday show by Presley tribute artist Matt Lewis pays homage to the King of Rock and Roll. Acclaimed as “The Best Elvis in Vegas” by USA Today, “there is no better talent than Matt Lewis to pay tribute to the great legacy of Elvis Presley.” Lewis is accompanied live by his 12-piece band, “The Long Live the King Orchestra,” also known as Big Ray and the Kool Kats. Tickets are $35.
Looking ahead to 2022, ATHC continues ringing in the New Year at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 22 with acclaimed artist Dan Tyminski. Honored with 14 Grammy award wins and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “Male Vocalist of the Year” award, this modern Bluegrass musician is most famous for his performance of “I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film, “Oh Brother Where Art Thou?” Tyminski has been a mainstay for Allison Kraus and Union Station playing the mandolin and guitar, and has previously collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, and LeeAnn Rimes. Tickets are $32.
Following soon after is the American Spiritual Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 28. Sponsored by Creekside Electronics, this choral group is comprised of some of the finest classically-trained singers in the United States and preserves the traditions of the American Negro spiritual. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Everett McCorvey, this vocal ensemble has thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz, with Broadway showtunes that highlight the Black experience, which will be the focus of their programming for the App Theatre performance. Tickets are $35.
At 7:30 p.m. Tues., Feb. 8, ATHC partners with Wells Fargo to present the acclaimed Aquila Theatre Company (ATC) and their production of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Founded in London in 1991, Aquila Theatre is one of the foremost producers of classical theatre in the United States, visiting fifty to sixty American cities each year. ATC is traveling to Boone as part of their current 2021-22 U.S. National Tour. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students with a valid ID.
For more information on these events and COVID policies, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
About the Appalachian Theatre
The mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country. Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre reopened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically fabulous venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938. www.apptheatre.org
