Antrum Named Chief Nursing Officer
She brings a deep knowledge of Cone Health and a track record of innovation to the position.
Greensboro – Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, is the chief nursing officer for Cone Health. Antrum has been in the role on an interim basis. She is responsible for setting the standards for nursing practice and continuously improving the quality and safety of patient care.
Leading a team of nearly 5,000 people, Antrum will be at the forefront of some of the biggest challenges in health care. She will be responsible for addressing the nursing shortage, finding the right balance between new and experienced nurses, maintaining Cone Health’s high rates of patient safety and invigorating a workforce still recovering from the pandemic.
“Vi-Anne is already transforming nursing at Cone Health,” says Mandy Eaton, chief operating officer, Cone Health. “She has been leading many of our efforts to retain experienced nurses and recruit travel nurses into permanent roles. Vi-Anne has been at Cone Health since 2019 and her impact is both wide and deep.”
Antrum earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Daemen College in Amherst, New York. She received her master’s degree in business administration and nursing from the University of Phoenix. After completing Harvard University’s managing health care delivery executive education program, she received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Thomas Edison State University in Trenton, New Jersey.
Antrum is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. She received the organization’s Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
Antrum is a member of the North Carolina Healthcare Association Workforce Advisory Council. She is a 2022 Triad Nurse of Distinction and was an NC Great 100 Nurse in 2021.
