WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 5, 2021)–Salem College President, Dr. Summer McGee, announced on Thursday, August 5, that Jacquelyn Jeanne “JJ” Antoine has been named as the Director of Athletics for Salem Academy and College after a national search.
Antoine joins the Salem College staff after serving as the Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Women’s Administrator at the State University of New York at Oswego since 2018. She was primarily responsible for game management of the Lakers’ 24 varsity sports, coordinating in-game promotions at home athletic events. Antoine also served as the oversight for athletic scheduling of Oswego’s five fields, two gyms and two athletic facilities.
“JJ’s experience, leadership and passion for single sex education make her the ideal athletic director to guide Salem Academy and College to new heights,” said McGee. “I am confident that she will make us a major player in the USA South and bring even more success to our athletic programs.
“I would also like to thank Interim Director of Athletics Chelsey Stewart for her commitment to our athletic programs during the pandemic,” added McGee.
Along with her day-to-day responsibilities at SUNY Oswego, Antoine coordinated in-game promotions and social media campaigns to further engage community members and sponsors. She also collaborated with on-campus groups at SUNY Oswego, including Club Sports, Campus Recreation and Student Payroll to reach daily needs of those entities.
Antoine’s career at SUNY Oswego was highlighted by hosting the first-round pod of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Division III Men’s Basketball Championship, first round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and helping to produce the most successful men’s soccer single-season record since 1995.
"I would like to thank President McGee and the search committee for their efforts with the Director of Athletics Search,” said Antoine. “I am thrilled to become a part of the Salem Academy and College family and excited to connect with students, staff and faculty as we all embrace the new health leadership direction of the institution. I cannot wait to assist in making a difference in the lives of our students while upholding the traditions and values of Salem Academy and College. I am looking forward to elevating and advancing our athletic programs with continued success in the USA South, and future goals of new branding initiatives and facilities to enhance our growing potential."
Antoine began her collegiate athletic career at Ithaca College, where she served as the Facility, Event Setup & Team Travel Specialist from January 2016 through June 2018. In that role she oversaw the event operation for six athletic programs (field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track, and field). Antoine also coordinated all travel for the athletic program with bus and hotel reservations and managed the game day set up at the respective facilities.
In addition to her professional experiences, Antoine took part in the 2021 Women Leaders in College Sports President/Search Firm Roundtable Event along with the 2020 Women Leaders in College Sports Leadership Enhancement Institute.
"I am looking forward to welcoming JJ to Salem,” said Interim Director of Athletics Chelsey Stewart. “I know she will evaluate the department to new heights.”
Antoine earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies from Mount Holyoke, located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, in 2011. She received her Master of Education in physical education, with a concentration in athletic administration, from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2020.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. Founded in 1772 in Winston-Salem, NC, Salem has educated and prepared women to lead, shatter expectations, and rise to the challenges of their time—resulting in generations of women leaders and influencers in leadership roles throughout the world. Today, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to be focused on educating future generations of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
