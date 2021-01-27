An Upturn in Downtown: Triad Businesses Thrive Through the Unexpected

While many businesses have had to shutter their doors, cut staff, or shut down operations within the past year, there are a few businesses that found growth and others that decided to take the plunge in the middle of the whirlwind that we call 2020.
At least two new businesses in the Triad area will focus on food and entertainment - when venues are again open to full capacity - while another company, which has been a long-time fixture in west High Point, is looking to spread its wings and offer services to others in another city.
Perhaps an indication that businesses are looking toward the future and not just how to adapt to the changes that the last year has brought with it but business beyond for years to come.
Roar
Winston-Salem
The 1920s themed food, and entertainment venue is ready to swing into the already diverse Downtown Winston-Salem area.
Making its home in the former 45,000 square foot Twin City Motor Building, Roar, is slated to open May 1. The building, located at 633 N. Liberty Street, is currently undergoing renovations to prepare for its spring opening. The building, built in the late 20s for the purpose of manufacturing, repairing, and selling Ford cars, has been on Mayfair Street Partners’ radar for a while now, according to Joseph Correll, food and beverage director for the new venue.
“We love adaptive-reuse of historic buildings. We’ve had our eye on that building for a couple of years and put in place a plan to get an operating business back inside it,” he said. “We’re very excited about it. It’s a revitalization. It’s a resurgence. We’re finding ways to bring the past back to life.”
According to Correll, the past will be on display throughout the building, with the 20s theme evident from the decor to the woodwork.
“We even have a refurbished model T Ford car that will be part of the host stand on the top floor.”
Separated into sections, the top floor is designed around a concept called “Roaring Social.” The roaring social will be an entertainment entity with a rooftop bar that encompasses Duck Pin Bowling lanes, a Putt-Putt experience, full swing golf simulators, and a restaurant named RoSo, an elevated prime rib chophouse.
“There’s a nice cherry wood-grain cocktail style prohibition bar that we’re developing a great cocktail program for, in particular,” he said.
The middle floor, which can be accessed by Liberty Street, is home to Est! Est!! Est!!! The Italian restaurant will boast a beautiful brick oven as a display piece and have a little herb garden inside the restaurant that will spill out into a 30 by 60 patio beer garden. On the east side of the second floor will be Ford’s Food Hall, offering patrons various cuisine choices in a communal dining atmosphere with dishes from DragonFruit Asian Fare, Joey Correll’s American street food, Arepas To Go Latin American cuisine, Blue Crab Seafood Bar, Global Sandwich, and desserts from Coco Mocha’s.
“We’re partnering up with some local chefs and businesses to create a locally driven, organically introduced food hall concept,” Correll said. “It’s a unique opportunity with a good group of people. We have a good mix, and we feel like we have something very special.”
Those looking to get a taste before the grand opening can sample a food concept thru February 26 at Sir Winston’s Wine Loft at the Indigo Hotel, located at 104 W. Fourth St.
While the basement’s use has yet to be determined, Correll said he could guarantee residents one thing.
“Roar will be the perfect location for corporate groups and weddings of any size.”
He also promises that there will be music, of some kind, in the building.
“Each floor is going to have a stage for music. There will be different acts of music varying from dueling pianos to DJs to all different styles of entertainment genres at least three nights or more,” he said. “We’re not locking ourselves into any one category. There truly will be something for everyone. We want people from all walks of life, all cultures and backgrounds to have a place where they truly feel like they can be themselves and enjoy themselves with their families and friends.”
A Winston-Salem native, Correll is excited about returning to the city and playing an instrumental part in the revitalization of downtown, first with Hotel Indigo and now with Roar.
“2020 caught us all by storm, but we feel confident in our community and in the country as a whole that we’re going to storm back in 2021 and pick up right back where we left off. There’s a buzz in the air that you can feel. We’re at the beginning of a very special time for Camel City. It’s going to be amazing to see what can be accomplished with the next ten years.”
While the crazy economic roller coaster of 2020 touched many lives worldwide, the venue went unscathed in the mix partly due to the late opening.
“Of course, it presented some challenges, but we were under construction then, and we really haven’t had to halt our construction timeline at all,” Correll explained. “As for now, we’re sticking to our plans and not pushing back our opening. You always have to be positive. This life deals some unfair hands and some tough situations. It’s just a test of how you can come together as a community. You can either focus on the negative, or you can focus on the positive, and we choose to focus on the positive.”
This is probably a good thing after the first Ford’s Food Hall tasting at Sir Winston’s Wine Loft at Hotel Indigo garnered roughly 300 hundred people over the three-day Arepas To Go Latin American cuisine tasting event.
“It was just a tremendous turnout. There’s not a lot of Arepas in the area, and it’s something new and different.”
It is a testament to the “new and different” that the venue will bring to the Triad area once it opens.
“We believe that there’s a lot of energy in Winston-Salem. It’s an amenity that downtown Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem as a whole, has been begging for, and we think not only will we be supported well by the locals, but we also expect people from Kernersville, Lewisville, and as far as High Point and Greensboro to come over as a family and enjoy it,” he said.
For more information, visit www.roarws.com.
DeBeen Espresso Expansion
High Point
This local woman-owned and operated coffee shop, located at 709 W. Lexington Ave., is truly unique. With local art gracing the walls, a relaxing atmosphere, free WIFI, and a yoga studio - Pure Light Studio - nestled inside, there’s no question as to how this shop withstood the powers of big-box businesses since its conception in 1997. A worldwide pandemic wasn’t going to stop their growth either.
“We decided over a year and a half ago that we were going to explore our expansion into Winston-Salem,” said Owner/Operator Debbie Maier. “I thought about expanding for quite some time, and the right opportunity became available, and we just couldn’t turn it down.”
Offering everything from a plain cup of joe, gelato, and baked goods to smoothies and frozen treats, the cafe has everything one could imagine when stopping to either start their day or to refuel at their halfway mark.
Maier is hoping for the same success at the second location located on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem’s bustling downtown. Despite the 17-foot high ceilings, cold brew and kombucha on tap, and other apparent differences in the locations, Maier has incorporated the same wall color, water features, cabinets, local art on the walls, and menu to keep the same feel as the High Point location.
“We’ve incorporated a lot of the same elements so that people recognize us when they come to the second location,” she said. “The coolest thing is that there is a lot of people from High Point who work in the area or a lot of people who work in High Point and live in Winston-Salem. So we’re still seeing 30 to 35 percent of our regulars, and it’s really nice to see a lot of the same faces.”
Despite the circumstances, the rising cost of materials, shipping delays, and expansion challenges, Maier said that opening during this challenging time has “been a blessing” and that support the business has received from the Winston-Salem community has been phenomenal.
“This has been an all or nothing deal. You invest a lot between sweat, equity, and any finances that you have out there. We just had to put the pedal to the metal and make sure the businesses were up, working to keep High Point buzzing and working on the expansion,” she said. “Thank God for yoga. It’s helping keep my mind as steady and open as possible during a time that we’re at our lowest.”
For more information, visit www.debeenespresso.com.
One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar
Greensboro
Offering up bourbon, whiskey, and a cold brew to Greensboro’s downtown area is One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar.
The new business, located at 113 N. Greene St., where Greene Street Nightclub used to be, offers patrons live music, craft beer, and their choice of top-tier spirits. Owner/Operator Toby Leasure is no stranger to the area or the craft beer business, also having ownership in Oak Ridge Craft and Vine, said that the more than $1 million worth of renovations to bring a Nashville/Charleston style bar to the area began in November 2019. Renovations lasted for a little over a year, ending in December 2020, and include new floors, restrooms, and custom-built furniture on the rooftops.
“We had a vision that we wanted to bring to the people of downtown Greensboro. We just followed our vision out,” he said. “We felt like there was a need for an upper-class event center. A classy atmosphere that they can go to.”
Despite the world’s current state, the venue owner said that they didn’t run into any issues with renovation or ordering supplies. He said that, “we were fortunate with that, thankfully.”
“It gave the construction guys something to do, sort of speak, because they were a little slow, so it was actually good timing for them, as well,” Leasure said. “We weren’t doing anything structural to the place. It was mainly cosmetic things and just giving the place a beautiful facelift.”
Billed as a bar and event space, the multi-story venue has an option for each patron. The floor will have four bars and 16 craft beers on tap and features a large stage for live performances that opens out to Greene Street. According to Leasure, a garage door behind the stage can open up, allowing passersby and patrons out on a planned patio to enjoy the music.
“In March, the city will start construction to make Greene Street a two-way street, and Zack (Matheny) is actually letting us build a patio out there so people can enjoy their drinks and still hear the music.”
The second floor will feature a Bourbon and Whiskey Bar highlighting local and top-shelf bourbon and whiskey. The final floors are open-air rooftop spaces that give customers a view of downtown as they enjoy the night.
“I plan to have beer and wine up there, as well, but I’ll also have acoustic music up there on the rooftop in the evenings,” Leasure said.
While he hasn’t looked into it yet, Leasure plans to tap into the regional brewery and distillery market to stock the bar.
“I want to support local as much as I can, especially the distilleries and breweries. I’ll have some local beers on my taps, for sure,” he said.
While he could open the doors to his establishment at limited capacity right now, Leasure said he wants to “ride things out” and see if restrictions ease a bit first. As of right now, he is expecting to open the first week of March.
“I don’t want to lose the excitement that builds behind a grand opening to having a limited capacity and only serving drinks until 9 p.m. Everybody’s excited for us to open and bring some foot traffic to downtown Greensboro,” he explained. “I know it’s a rough time to open right now, and that’s kind of why we’re setting things back, but we look forward to opening soon and giving everybody in Greensboro a classy, unique place to go.”
For more information, including changes to opening dates and contact information, visit the venue’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.